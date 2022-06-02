Rahul Bhat's Family Alleges Insider Involved In Killing; 'Govt Efforts Won't Change Much'

In view of the multiple incidents of Kashmiri Pandits being killed in the Valley, the J&K administration sought the details of the migrant employees from Jammu working in the Kashmir region (other than the PM package). However, the family of slain Kashmiri Pandit Rahul Bhat, who was killed by terrorists in Budgam district, believes not much will be changed after the initiative. Speaking to Republic TV, Bhat's wife alleged that the involvement of some insiders in such cases is likely.

Rahul Bhat's wife Meenakshi Raina told Republic TV, "Is there any safe place in Srinagar? Terrorists can attack anywhere. We have to step out of our houses, from our colonies. We are not safe."

Speaking about the J&K administration's new initiative, Meenakshi Raina said, "Such attempts and efforts will not give any solution. Rajni Bala also complained earlier that no steps have been taken. Everybody will not be owning their own vehicle. Several people use public transport, including taxis and autos. Somebody insider is involved in such cases likely." Meanwhile, Rahul Bhat's father also reiterated, "Nothing much will change.

LG Manoj Sinha meets protesting Kashmiri Pandits in Budgam

J&K L-G Manoj Sinha, On Monday, met Kashmiri Pandit protestors in the district, who have been raising their voice against the killing of Rahul Bhat. Ever since Bhat's killing, the Kashmiri Pandits have been protesting against the J&K administration demanding relocation. Several Kashmiri Pandits shaved off their heads and raised slogans against the government in Anantnag. Numerous protesters also burned the effigy of Manoj Sinha for failing to address the issues and security of their community. Slogans like 'We Want Justice' have been raised.

Kashmiri Pandit shot dead in J&K

On May 12, terrorists fired upon Kashmiri Pandit clerk Rahul Bhat while he was at work in Chadoora. Following the attack, he was rushed to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. The J&K police have revealed that the terrorists fired at Bhat with a pistol.

Two weeks after Bhat's murder, Rajni Bala, a Hindu teacher in J&K's Gopalpora region of Samba district was shot dead by terrorists. Bala had received critical gunshot injuries after being attacked by terrorists when she was walking toward the school. While the area was cordoned off and she was rushed to the hospital, she succumbed to her injuries.