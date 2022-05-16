At a time when massive protests are surfacing across the country over the killing of a Kashmiri Pandit government employee Rahul Bhat, a threat letter has now surfaced raising concerns over the security of the community in the valley. Reacting to the threat letter, Ashwini Bhat, the cousin of Rahul Bhat has appealed to the Indian government to give a stern response to the terrorists.

Speaking exclusively to Republic, the brother of the slain Kashmiri Pandit also called it "a testimony" that shows how the community is threatened in Jammu and Kashmir. Furthermore, he also appealed to the government to give a befitting response to the "Islamic Jihad" against their threat letter.

"We need to see in the light and ensure that terrorism is lifted apart and no mercy is granted to any terrorists", he added.

Notably, this comes in the wake of the threat letter by a terrorist outfit, Lashkar-e-Islam, which asks "migrants and the RSS agents" to "leave the valley" or "face death". Further adding, in a direct threat to the Kashmiri Pandit community, the letter signed by the terrorist group's commander says that there is no space for Kashmiri Pandits "who want another Israel in Kashmir to kill Kashmiri Muslims”.

“Double/triple your security, be ready for target killing. You will die,” the letter further stated.

This is not the first time the terrorist group has threatened the community. Earlier in April, in another letter, a letter of threat named ‘Letter to kafirs’ was issued by the group in North Kashmir's Baramulla District. “Leave the valley or face dire consequences, threatens the letter giving a final warning to Kashmiri Pandits, migrants and ‘RSS agents.'' The letter further states that Kashmiri Hindus "will be killed and sent to hell" for disobeying their diktat and nobody including PM Modi or Amit Shah will be able to save them

Targetted killing of Kashmiri Pandit

On Thursday, Rahul Bhat, a Kashmiri pandit who was working as a clerk in the Tehsildar's office was attacked by a group of terrorists who fired bullets at him from close proximity. Following this, he was immediately rushed to the hospital in critical condition and was later moved to Srinagar. However, after battling for his life for several hours, Bhat succumbed to his injuries at the Shri Maharaja Hari Singh Hospital in Srinagar.

Image: ANI