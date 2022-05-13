Rahul Bhat's Murder: J&K Admin To Provide Govt Job To Wife; Financial Assistance To Kin

In the latest development, Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha on Friday informed that the J&K administration will provide a government job to Rahul Bhat's wife along with financial assistance to the family. This comes after J&K DGP Dilbag Singh confirmed all three terrorists who were suspected to have killed the Kashmiri Pandit have been gunned down. Bhat was laid to rest today afternoon and J&K's Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha met Rahul's family, and assured them that the government stood by the grieving family, further asserting that terrorists and their supporters will pay a 'heavy price'.

J&K L-G assures job for RAhul Bhat's wife, financial assistance for family

Taking to Twitter, Lt Governor Manoj Sinha said, "J&K administration to provide a government job to Rahul Bhat's wife in Jammu and financial assistance to the family. The government will bear educational expenses of the daughter. A decision has been taken to constitute special investigative team to probe all the aspects of the despicable terror attack. The SHO of the concerned police station has also been attached."

J&K administration to provide a government job to Rahul Bhat's wife in Jammu and financial assistance to the family. The government will bear educational expenses of the daughter. — Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) May 13, 2022

Earlier in the day, Lt Governor Sinha met the relatives of Rahul Bhat and assured justice to the family. He tweeted, "Met the relatives of Rahul Bhat and assured justice to the family. In this hour of grief, the government stands firmly with Rahul's family. Terrorists and their supporters will have to pay a very heavy price for their heinous act."

Met the relatives of Rahul Bhat and assured justice to the family. In this hour of grief, the government stands firmly with Rahul's family. Terrorists and their supporters will have to pay a very heavy price for their heinous act. — Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) May 13, 2022

On Thursday, the governor condemned Rahul Bhat's killing by the terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam. He wrote, "I strongly condemn the barbaric killing of Rahul Bhat by terrorists at Budgam. Those behind this despicable terror attack will not go unpunished. J&K Govt stands in solidarity with the bereaved family in this hour of grief."

I strongly condemn the barbaric killing of Rahul Bhat by terrorists at Budgam. Those behind this despicable terror attack will not go unpunished. J&K Govt stands in solidarity with the bereaved family in this hour of grief. — Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) May 12, 2022

Rahul Bhat's Murder Avenged

All three terrorists who killed the Kashmiri Pandit have been gunned down, confirmed J&K DGP Dilbag Singh. This comes hours after Bhat was laid to rest. Earlier, J&K's Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha met Rahul's family, and assured them that the government stood by the grieving family, further asserting that terrorists and their supporters will pay a 'heavy price'.

"The terrorists eliminated today are suspected to have been involved in the killing of Rahul bhat in Chadoora Budgam yesterday," said DGP Dilbag Singh.

Rahul Bhat was shot at by three terrorists while he was working at the Tehsildar's office in the Chadoora village on Thursday evening. On May 13, the country, along with Bhat's family members bid adieu to the government official. Expressing their grief and anger, the relatives of Bhat echoed chants of "Rahul Bhat Amar Rahe" and "Pakistan Mudrabaad", as he was laid to rest.