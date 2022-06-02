Rahul Bhat's Parents Unhappy Over Probe Progress Amid Kashmiri Hindus Demanding Relocation

Amid the continuing targeted killings in Jammu and Kashmir, slain Kashmiri Pandit Rahul Bhat's parents on Thursday expressed anguish over the lack of development in their son's death case. They stated what happened to them should not even happen to an enemy. Terrorists had fired upon Bhat while he was at work in Chadoora on May 12.

While speaking exclusively to Republic, Rahul Bhat's parents said, "He (Rahul Bhat) had requested the government for a transfer twice, but they did not transfer him. What development can there be in today's enquiry? It's been almost a month since our son's death. What special enquiry will take place today? There is still no development in the case. Even the eyewitnesses were not questioned properly." They added, "Let it not even happen to an enemy, what happened with us. And the government must think that what happened with us shouldn't happen with other families."

Rahul Bhat shot dead in J&K

On May 12, terrorists fired upon Kashmiri Pandit clerk Rahul Bhat while he was at work in Chadoora. Following the attack, he was rushed to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. The J&K police have revealed that the terrorists fired at Bhat with a pistol.

Kashmiri Pandits leaving the valley

On Wednesday, members of the Kashmiri Pandit community gave 24 hours for the government to take measures to ensure the safety of the region. If failed to do the same, they have threatened to leave the valley.

Some Kashmiri Pandits have even started leaving the region, scouting safer locations in the wake of the recent spate of targeted killings. This came after the Kashmiri Minority Forum, an organisation of displaced Kashmiri Pandits, issued statements asking minorities in the union territory to start migrating by Friday morning.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a high-level meeting with National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on Thursday in order to discuss the security concerns of the Union Territory.

Hindu bank manager shot dead in Kulgam

In an unfortunate incident, a Hindu bank manager was shot dead by terrorists in the Arreh area of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district. The man who received grievous gunshot injuries in this terror incident hailed from Hanumangarh, Rajasthan. This is the eighth incident of targeted killing in Kashmir this month.

In another terror attack, terrorists fired upon a female teacher at a school in the Gopalpora area of Kulgam on Tuesday. It has been learnt that terrorists barged into the school and the teacher was shot at close range. School staff made attempts to shift her to a nearby hospital but she succumbed to injuries. The teacher was identified as Rajni who was shot dead when she was walking towards school after being dropped off by her husband.

Currently, government employees in the valley are demanding protection from the government against the backdrop of the targeted killings. J&K LG Manoj Sinha has been summoned to the national capital for the meeting which will also have National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval in attendance. Indian Army Chief Manoj Pande, as well all DG's of security agencies are also expected to be present.