'Nobody Protected Him': Rahul Bhat's Wife Inconsolable; Family Pleads For Justice

The bereaved wife of the Kashmiri Pandit government employee Rahul Bhat who died on Friday after being shot by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam spoke to Republic and strongly condemned the attack on her husband, which claimed his life at his workplace.

Meenakshi Bhatt who broke down while speaking in front of the media also claimed that there was no security threat to him however, this attack took place.

"He works at the DC office. I spoke to him at 3:45 PM, that is 10 minutes before the attack but did not feel any threat. I was at a birthday party when I spoke to him and he was speaking very normal to me. Later, I got a phone call about an attack on him where he has been shot in the shoulder, however, I was relieved that he will be saved. But they took him away from me and I am left all alone with nothing", the grieving wife said.

Furthermore, raising accusations of an intentionally targeted attack, Meenakshi said that he used to say that everyone behaves nicely with him and nobody can harm him. "However, nobody protected him. They (terrorists) must've asked someone about him, otherwise, how would they've known", she added.

While Rahul Bhat's wife remains inconsolable, his family continues to plead for justice.

"Kashmiri Pandits work in inhumane job conditions": Kashmir social activist

In another stern reaction from Kashmiri social activist Sushil Pandit, he condemned the incident and further slammed the J&K administration over the conditions of Kashmiri Pandits in the valley. "They are in a slavery-like job situation and it is very humiliating", he said further reiterating the demands placed by the protesting Kashmiri Pandit government employees across the valley.

Pandit said that they must be allowed to return back to their homes safely and alleged that the Kashmiri Pandits don't even have the right to seek transfers from Srinagar to Jammu.

"They are government employees serving the same government then why there is discrimination among the conditions of the Kashmiri Pandits. Just because they are Hindus they are being subjected to genocides and attacks", he stated.

In the meantime, while a massive outrage has erupted over the killing of the Kashmiri Pandit government employee in Budgam, several government employees have also started agitating demanding transfers to Jammu and further are seeking safety from the administration. People were also seen carrying out demonstrations against recent killings in the union territory where men and women both took to the streets holding banners and placards.



Image: Republic World