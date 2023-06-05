Rahul Credits NRIs For Building Modern India, Says Mahatma Gandhi Was An NRI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday claimed that the architects of modern India were NRIs. Naming leaders like Mahatma Gandhi, BR Ambedkar and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel among others, the Congress scion stated that the key creators of contemporary India were all NRIs who kept an open mind to the outside world. Notably, Rahul’s comments came as a response to the BJP, who often accuse him of destroying India’s image on foreign soil.

Addressing the Indian diaspora in New York, Rahul Gandhi said, “The central architect of modern India was an NRI – Mahatma Gandhi. He was an NRI. The freedom movement of India began in South Africa.”

“Nehru, BR Ambedkar, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Subhas Chandra Bose, all were NRIs and had an open mind to the outside world,” he added.

Rahul attacks BJP

Being relentless in his pursuit of attacking the BJP government, the disqualified Lok Sabha MP in New York, asserted that India is currently facing a battle between two ideologies – one espoused by the Congress and the other by the BJP and its ideological parent, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

“There is a fight between two ideologies in India — one that we (Congress) represent and another that the BJP and the RSS espouse,” Rahul Gandhi said.

The Congress leader further added that the grand old party is following the same strategy as that of the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi. He further claimed that the ideas espoused and propagated by the BJP and RSS were that of Nathuram Godse, a rightwing leader who assassinated Mahatma Gandhi.

Rahul Gandhi on Times Square billboard

Meanwhile ahead of his New York visit, Rahul Gandhi was spotted on the Times Square billboard with visuals from the Bharat Jodo Yatra. The development came after Rahul spoke on various topics, including the new Parliament building row and the BJP government in India, during his interactions at San Francisco and Washington DC.

Visuals on Billboards in New York down town on the eve of @RahulGandhi 's Visit. pic.twitter.com/yQwnkAbauP — Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (@INCTamilNadu) June 4, 2023

Notably, his addresses sparked huge criticism back home in India for attacking the Indian government on foreign land.