'Rahul...read': Gurumurthy Fact-checks Rahul Gandhi On 'unparalleled Great' Veer Savarkar

After a massive row was triggered by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Editor of Tughlak and Chairman of Vivekanand International Foundation S Gurumurthy fact-checked the Wayanad MP's comments on Vinayak Damodar 'Veer' Savarkar. Slamming Rahul Gandhi for his lack of knowledge on Veer Savarkar, Gurumurthy in a series of tweets elaborated on who exactly the freedom fighter was and the sacrifices he made for the Nation.

Responding to Rahul Gandhi's comments on Veer Savarkar, S Gurumurthy said, "Mr Rahul, have you ever gone to Kala Pani? Savarkar was not in jail. He was in a solitary cell lodged for 50 years. Yes, 50 years. He was 27 then. He was no peaceful satyagrahi. He was a revolutionary. His icon was Shivaji, not Gandhiji. His rules are strategic, not legal rules."

"You know nothing about revolutionaries. Their goal was to win. They couldn't care less for means. Savarkar cheated the British many times. He was caught in a planned armed rebellion to overthrow the British. The terrified British sent him to Andamans never to return. You know?" Gurumurthy added.

The Tughlak Editor proceeded to state that Sarvarkar never thought of a position or power, he only cared about the Nation. Gurumurthy added, "You know nothing about Shivaji and so you know nothing about Savarkar. You are so mean to talk about a man who gave his all to the nation and not travel 247 times out of India in 4 years for holidays to enjoy life."

"For the illiterates about Savarkar, who ask what Savarkar did after release, he was not released. He was in a solitary cell for 10 years from 1911 to 1921. He was kept in Ratnagiri jail for three more years. He was kept under house arrest until 1937. He was in jail for 26 years," he remarked.

'Rahul...read'

"No freedom fighter was in jail for so long. He wrote prolifically during his jail term after being out of the Andamans. That was his purpose. Mahatma Gandhi and Ambedkar met him when he was confined in Ratnagiri. They met him because he was a great man. They didn't abuse him like Rahul," he added in another tweet.

Suggesting Rahul to read history, Gurumurthy asserted, "Savarkar was an unparalleled great. He was not a believing Hindu. He was a patriot. I have lots of differences with him. But that doesn't mean I have any qualification to even comment on his greatness. Rahul...read."

Rahul Gandhi insults Savarkar

Stirring a massive controversy on Thursday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi again targeted late Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar and alleged that he betrayed leaders like Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Patel by signing a letter of apology to the British before independence.

"Veer Savarkar, in a letter written to the British, said, 'Sir, I beg to remain your most obedient servant' and signed on it. Savarkar helped the British. He betrayed leaders like Mamatama Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru and Sardar Patel by signing the letter out of fear," Rahul Gandhi said while addressing the media in Maharashtra's Akola.

Notably, Rahul Gandhi earlier on Tuesday called Savarkar a symbol of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).