Rahul Gandhi A Case Of Political Immaturity: Anurag Thakur On Disqualification Row

Union Minister and BJP leader Anurag Thakur came down heavily on Congress and it disqualified MP Rahul Gandhi over the disqualification row saying that the Grand Old Party is "brazenly defending their hatred for OBC" community which caused the Gandhi scion's conviction. He also clarified that neither the Government of India nor the Lok Sabha has any role to play in the disqualification of Rahul as elected representatives automatically stand disqualified the moment they are convicted by the court to jail for two or more years.

"Elected representatives automatically stand disqualified moment they are convicted by Hon. court to jail for two or more years. GOI and LS have no role to play. It can’t suspend or revoke disqualification. Rahul Gandhi is not the first to face disqualification. Wonder whether legal wizards of Congress have checked the rules? Instead, they are brazenly defending their hatred for OBC which caused his conviction thus showing utter disrespect towards judiciary & people," Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur said in a series of tweets.

Rahul Gandhi is not the first to face disqualification. Wonder whether legal wizards of Congress have checked rules? Instead, they are brazenly defending their hatred for OBC which caused his conviction thus showing utter disrespect towards judiciary & people.

2/5 — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) March 25, 2023

Rahul Gandhi is a case of political immaturity: Union Minister

Attacking the former Wayanad MP, the BJP leader said that Rahul is a case of "political immaturity" and the latter is losing trust for his "gimmicks and cheap popularity".

RG is a case of political immaturity, losing whatsoever little trust left, for gimmicks and cheap popularity. 3/5 — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) March 25, 2023

The Minister also recounted the Supreme Court's historic judgement in Lily Thomas vs Union of India 2013 wherein the apex court set aside Section 8 (4) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, and said that the convicted legislatures loses their membership in the House with "immediate effect" after the conviction.

"In the 2013 Lily Thomas Vs Union of India case, the SC set aside Section 8(4) of the RP Act which once protected convicted legislators from disqualification on account of their pending appeal. As per the judgment, disqualification is automatically effective from the date of conviction. Constitution expressly prohibits Parliament to defer the date from which a disqualification wud come into effect. LS Speaker is bound by the RP Act and SC judgment to issue membership termination order," Thakur said.

Notably, Gandhi was convicted by a Surat court in a defamation case and was sentenced to two-year jail. Though the Congress leader obtained bail, he was disqualified from Lok Sabha membership on Friday under the RP Act. Following his disqualification, the Grand Old Party has been attacking and staging protests against the BJP-led Centre.