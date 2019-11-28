Amid Pragya's 'deshbhakt' Godse Remark, Rahul Accuses BJP Of Sharing Same Thoughts

Former Congress President and Wayanad MP, Rahul Gandhi while commenting on BJP leader Pragya Thakur's remark during the parliamentary session where she termed Mahatma Gandhi's assasin, Nathuram Godse a 'deshbhakt', said that BJP's heart lies in whatever Thakur means. The Wayanad MP further said that he does not even want to waste his time "demanding action against her". Rahul Gandhi also took to Twitter and expressed his disagreement with Pragya Thakur's statement.

Terrorist Pragya calls terrorist Godse, a patriot.



A sad day, in the history of

India’s Parliament. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 28, 2019

Rahul Gandhi on Pragya Thakur

When the reporters asked Rahul Gandhi about Pragya Thakur's comment at the winter session of Lok Sabha, he said, "That's the heart of the BJP and RSS. It's their soul and however much they worship Gandhi it's in their heart what the lady has said. I don't want to waste my time demanding action against her."

Pragya Thakur sacked from the defence panel

In a massive development, just after Rahul Gandhi's comment, BJP leader Pragya Thakur was sacked from the Parliamentary Defence Panel. The news was made official by the Working President of the BJP, J P Nadda. Nadda further stated that the BJP condemns her remarks and she will not be allowed to attend meetings of BJP parliamentary party during the session.

Pragya Thakur in Parliament

BJP member Pragya Thakur referred to Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse as a "deshbhakt" during a debate in Lok Sabha, triggering a protest by opposition members. When DMK member A Raja cited a statement of Godse on why he killed Mahatma Gandhi during a discussion on the Special Protection Group (Amendment) Bill, Thakur interrupted and said, "You cannot give an example of a deshbhakt". Raja said that Godse himself admitted that he had nursed a grudge against Gandhi for 32 years before finally deciding to assassinate him.

