Rahul Gandhi 'arrogant', 'refused To Apologise': Modi Surname Case Complainant To SC

Rahul Gandhi is "arrogant" and has direputable antecendents prior, said Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Purnesh Modi in his affidavit in the Supreme Court in the 2019 criminal defamation case, or what is referred to as the Modi surname case. This comes a week after the Supreme Court issued a notice to the complainant and the Gujarat government. The top court will hear the matter on August 4. Rahul Gandhi has been convicted in the Modi surname case by a Gujarat magisterial court and was awarded a sentence of two years causing him to lose his seat in the Lok Sabha in accordance with the Representation of People Act.

Purnesh Modi, the complainant in the Modi surname case, in his affidavit before the Supreme Court, has maintained that Rahul Gandhi's attitude was "arrogant" and has refused to apologise in the matter. In a 21-page affidavit before the Supreme Court, Purnesh Modi claimed that the decision of the Gujarat High Court (dismissing Gandhi's plea against the conviction) is based on sound principles of justice and the order of the Sessions Court refusing to suspend the conviction of Rahul Gandhi is also in accordance with law.

The affidavit states that the Supreme Court should not give relief to Rahul Gandhi and that the speech given by Rahul was videographed and 3 copies of the CDs of the same have been submitted before the court as a part of the evidence.

"The petitioner (Rahul Gandhi) has refused to apologise for his malicious defamation of all persons with the Modi surname/ Modi sub-caste in the state of Gujarat on the ground that he was a Gandhi and not a Savarkar. The petitioner presumably wanted to suggest that Gandhi will never apologise even if he/she has for no justifiable reason slandered an entire class of people. The attitude of the petitioner disentitles him to any relief in the form of a stay in conviction as it reveals arrogant entitlement, rank insensitivity to an offended community and contempt for the law," Purnesh Modi said in his affidavit.

The affidavit further states: "The Petitioner (Rahul Gandhi) has disreputable antecendents prior and subsequent to the order of conviction and sentence."

The comments made by Rahul Gandhi that led to him being convicted of criminal defamation were made ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections at a rally in Kolar, Karnataka. Gandhi, while making a speech, said, "How come all the thieves be it Nirav Modi, Lalit Modi or Narendra Modi have a common surname?" A complaint was lodged by BJP MLA and former Gujarat minister Purnesh Modi under sections 499 (defamation) and 500 (Punishment for defamation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

In his complaint, Purnesh Modi had said that Rahul Gandhi's statement defames the entire Modi community and that as a well-known leader and public figure, should be cautious, especially during polls. On March 22 this year, a Surat district court found Rahul Gandhi guilty and sentenced him to two years in jail and imposed a fine of Rs 15,000 on him.

Sambhav Sharma contributed to this report.