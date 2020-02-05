Rahul Gandhi Asks 10-year-old At Rally: 'Didn't You See Situation Deteriorate In 5 Years?'

Congress' Rahul Gandhi addressing an election rally in Delhi on Wednesday used children to allegedly propel his political views. At the rally, Rahul Gandhi asked a 10-year-old about the political situation of the country. Further, was seen putting words in her mouth by asking her questions about the loss of 'peace and brotherhood' in the country.

Rahul Gandhi said, "You must have seen the country's atmosphere has deteriorated in the past five years." Speaking to the 10-year-old, he asked, "Did you see the situation in the country has changed in the last 5 years? You saw it, right? Didn't you see the peace and brotherhood has disappeared today?" "If a 10-year-old child understands this, then you might also know this," the Congress leader told the crowd.

READ| Delhi polls: Rahul Gandhi starts campaign; says 'PM Modi can even sell the Taj Mahal'

This is not the first time that the Congress leader used a child to propagate his views. A week ago, Rahul Gandhi addressing a rally in Rajasthan's Jaipur narrated an interaction he had with an 8-year-old over demonetisation. He said, "Even today ask an eight-year-old, did demonetization benefit you or harm you? A child will say harm. Earlier we were competing with China but now sadly, China has left us far behind. The whole world knows if there is anyone who can rival China, it is India's youth", Gandhi said, picking up where he had left off before the 2019 Lok Sabha polls."

Priyanka Gandhi using kids

During the 2019 Lok Sabha election campaign, the Congress had posted a video on April 30, and in it, over 20 children were interacting with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. They raised enthusiastic chants of 'Chowkidar Chor Hai' with Priyanka Vadra clearly pleased at their display. At one point, however, they use an abuse and upon hearing it, Priyanka Vadra puts her hand to her mouth in surprise and she, among others, tell the children 'yeh wala nahi, yeh achcha nahi lag raha.' (not this one, this one isn't good). She then adds 'achche waale' (the good ones) after which they begin chanting 'Rahul Gandhi zindabad' instead.

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) had issued notice to Congress general secretary for Uttar Pradesh East Priyanka Gandhi Vadra over the controversial viral video from the Congress campaign wherein children were raising the party's most prevalent election slogan - "Chowkidar Chor Hai" - and then using abuses against PM Modi.

READ| Delhi Polls: Amit Shah says 'Arvind Kejriwal did nothing for Delhi except spreading lies'