Rahul Gandhi At It Again; Rakes Up Pegasus Issue At Cambridge, Attacks Modi Govt

While delivering a lecture at Cambridge University, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi launched a scathing attack on the Centre. The 52-year-old Wayanad MP alleged that an attack has been unleashed on the basic structure of the Indian democracy. He also claimed that the Indian government used Israeli spyware Pegasus to snoop into his phone.

Rahul Gandhi spoke to Cambridge MBA students at Cambridge Judge Business School (Cambridge JBS) and delivered a lecture to students on the subject of ‘Learning to Listen in the 21st Century’.

Raking up the Pegasus snooping issue, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said, "A large number of political leaders had Pegasus on their phones."

The Congress MP further claimed that he has been warned by the Intelligence officers to be extra careful while speaking on the phone as his calls were being recorded.

"Cases are registered against Opposition and it is the constant pressure that we feel. I have got a number of criminal liable cases for things that should under no circumstances be criminal liable cases and that is the reason we are trying to defend," Rahul Gandhi said while attacking the Centre over misuse of central agencies.

Further deepening his attack on the Centre, the Congress leader alleged that constraints were being put on the Parliament, press, and the Judiciary in the country.

“Everybody knows and it is been in the news a lot that Indian democracy is under pressure and under attack. I am an Opposition leader in India, we are navigating that (Opposition) space. The institutional framework which is required for a democracy - Parliament, free press, the judiciary, just the idea of mobilisation, moving around - all are getting constrained. So, we are facing an attack on the basic structure of Indian democracy,” the Congress MP alleged.

While sharing a picture of himself in the presentation slide in which he is seen being held by the police personnel, the Congress leader claimed that the Opposition leaders were locked up in jail for just standing in front of the Parliament House to talk about some issues, while also alleging that such incidents have happened relatively violently.

“In the Constitution, India is described as a Union of States, and that Union requires negotiation and conversation. It is that negotiation that is under attack and threat. You can see the picture which is taken in front of Parliament House. The Opposition leaders were just standing there talking about certain issues, and we were put in jail. That’s happened 3 or 4 times. It has happened relatively violently. You have also heard of the attacks on minorities and the press. You get a sense of what is going on,” Rahul claimed.

Supreme Court rules 'no conclusive proof of Pegasus spyware'

In August last year, the Supreme Court appointed a committee to look into the allegations of the government allegedly using Pegasus for snooping. The apex court had concluded that the spyware was not found in the 29 mobile phones examined but a malware, not necessarily Pegasus, was found in five mobile phones.

Reading the report of the committee, the bench had said, “We are concerned about the technical committee report. 29 phones were given and in five phones some malware was found but the technical committee says it cannot be said to be Pegasus.”