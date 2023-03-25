Rahul Gandhi Slams Centre In First Response Since Disqualification; 'democracy Attacked'

In a first, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi issued his response a day after his disqualification as Lok Sabha MP. While addressing a press conference, he cited the example of his disqualification and asserted that the democracy of the country is under attack. He went on to attack the Central government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Adani row.

RahuI Gandhi said, "I have said many times that democracy is being attacked in the country. We can see examples of this each day. I asked questions in the Parliament regarding the relationship between PM Modi and Adani".

#RahulDisqualified | Democracy is under attack, and we are seeing the examples of this each day. I asked only one question in the Parliament regarding the relationship between PM Modi and Adani: Rahul Gandhi.#RahulGandhi #RahulDisqualified #Congress https://t.co/ge3J2OW61a pic.twitter.com/V80T1mAmOh — Republic (@republic) March 25, 2023

The former Congress president narrated the entire incident when he was not allowed to speak in the house and claimed that the Lok Sabha didn't entertain him. He said that he will keep fighting for democracy and raising questions on Adani's issue. "My speech made in Parliament was expunged, and later I wrote a detailed reply to the Lok Sabha Speaker. Some ministers lied about me, that I sought help from foreign powers. But there is no such thing I have done. I will not stop asking questions, I will keep questioning the relationship between PM Modi and Adani".

Rahul asserted, "I had asked only one question on Adani... I will continue to ask questions and fight for democracy in India".

Gandhi added that this is the whole drama that is being orchestrated only to defend the Prime Minister from the simple question- Who's Rs 20,000 crore went to Adani's shell companies? He stated the disqualification is done only because Prime Minister Modi is scared of his next speech on Adani.

"I am not scared of these threats, disqualifications or prison sentences. I am not interested in anything but the truth. I only speak the truth, it is my work and I will keep doing it even if I get disqualified or get arrested. The Prime Minister is scared of my next speech on Adani, and I have seen it in his eyes. That is why, first the distraction and then the disqualification".