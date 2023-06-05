Rahul Gandhi Attacks Centre Over Odisha Train Accident; 'Congress Took Responsibility...'

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, currently on a visit to the United States of America, on Sunday (June 4, 2023), spoke on Odisha triple train accident stating that the BJP-led Centre never talks about the future, and always blames somebody else in the past for its failures. Addressing the Indian diaspora in New York, Rahul Gandhi said that when a train accident happened during the Congress government, the minister responsible for the Railways had accepted moral responsibility for the incident and resigned.

"I remember a train accident when the Congress party was in power. The Congress did not say that the train crashed because of the fault of the British. The Congress Minister (in charge of the Railways ministry at the time) said, ‘It’s my responsibility and I’m resigning’. So, this is the problem we have back home, we make excuses and do not accept the reality,” the Gandhi scion said.

BJP blames others: Rahul Gandhi

The Congress leader asserted that the BJP had a tendency to avoid taking responsibility for their mistakes and instead shift the blame onto the Congress party when faced with questions. “You ask them (BJP) anything, they will look back and pass the blame. Ask them how the Odisha train accident happened. They will talk about what the Congress did 50 years ago,” he added.

"He (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) is trying to drive the car…the Indian car and he looks in the rear-view mirror. Then he does not understand why this car is crashing, not moving forward. And it’s the same idea with the BJP, with the RSS. All of them. You listen to the ministers, you listen to the prime minister. You will never find them talking about the future. They only talk about the past," the Congress leader said.

The former Congress president has also demanded the resignation of Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. Stepping up the attack on Vaishnaw, he tweeted, "No accountability even after 270+ deaths! The Modi government cannot run away from taking responsibility for such a painful accident. The Prime Minister should immediately seek the resignation of the Railway Minister!"

The triple train accident in Odisha's Balasore which involved the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Coromandel Express and a goods train, claimed the lives of 275 passengers and left over 1,000 injured.

(With inputs from agencies)