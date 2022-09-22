Last Updated:

Rahul Gandhi Backs Mega Raids On PFI; Says 'All Forms Of Communalism Must Be Combatted'

Rahul Gandhi said, "all forms of communalism & violence, regardless of where they come from, are the same & should be combated. There should be zero tolerance."

Abhishek Raval
Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi, who is currently leading Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra reacted to the massive action against the Popular Front of India (PFI) in the 'largest-ever investigation process till date' by a number of central agencies and backing the crackdown on the extremist organisation, he said that there should be zero tolerance for all forms of violence and it should be combatted in all forms. In a major investigation sweep by multiple investigative agencies on September 22, raids were conducted by over 300 officials in over 10 states at the PFI offices and residences of officials belonging to the organisation. 

The raids are targeted at people who are allegedly involved in terror funding, organising training camps and radicalising people to join proscribed organisations. Over hundreds have been arrested as a part of the action by the investigation agencies.

‘All forms of communalism, violence should be combatted’

On being asked about raids at PFI offices and leaders' residences, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi said, "all forms of communalism and violence, regardless of where they come from, are the same & should be combatted. There should be zero tolerance."     

The activists of the PFI staged protests across Kerala against the raids conducted at its offices, houses of leaders and other locations by multiple agencies led by NIA for allegedly backing terror activities in the country. The organisation also called for a dawn-to-dusk hartal against the action by the central agencies. A PFI statement termed the action against the organisation as ‘state-sponsored terrorism’.

SDPI accuses centre of ‘Creating terror’

The Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) issued a statement, accusing the Centre of creating terror using central agencies and also demanded the unconditional release of PFI leaders. 

