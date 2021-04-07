Rahul Gandhi Bats For Coronavirus Vaccine For All; Slams Centre's 'Need Vs Want' Logic

After Union Health Minister said that the COVID-19 vaccine would be given to those in need and not the ones who want it, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi slammed the Centre. Taking to his official Twitter handle, the Congress leader said that it is "ridiculous" to debate needs and wants and every Indian deserves the chance to a safe life.

Union Health Ministry on COVID-19 vaccine for all

At a time when all the states are urging the central government to lower the age limit for the Coronavirus vaccine so that more people could be inoculated, the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday said that the aim for vaccination is to cover people who need the vaccine and not those who want it.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said, "Many people ask why should not we allow vaccination for all. There are two aims of such vaccination drives -- to prevent deaths and protect the healthcare system. The aim is not to administer the vaccine to those who want it, but to those who need it." READ | India becomes world's fastest Covid-19 vaccinating country; Over 8.70 crore inoculated

This statement by Rajesh Bhushan comes while he was addressing a press conference on the prevailing Coronavirus situation in India. Faced with an exponential spike in daily new COVID-19 cases, Chief Ministers of Delhi, Rajasthan and Maharashtra have been continuously urging the Centre to remove the age limit on COVID-19 vaccine and allow the states to vaccinate people of all age groups.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has also claimed that his government can vaccinate all people within 3 months if the Centre relaxes its rules for Coronavirus vaccination. Dr VK Paul, who is a member of Niti Aayog (health), said that the guidelines of the World Health Organisation (WHO) on vaccination say the top priority should be to reduce deaths and save lives.

Dr VK Paul said, "Vaccine is being given to reducing mortality and severity. So worldwide, the focus is to target vulnerable sections first, and ensure their complete vaccination." He further added that there is no need to trivialise the issue and instead everyone should focus on following COVID-appropriate behaviour and increase testing.

COVID-19 case tally in India

As the world continues to grapple with the Coronavirus pandemic, India so far has recorded over 1,28,01,785 positive cases, out of which 1,17,92,135 have recovered successfully and 1,66,177 have died. According to the latest reports shared by MoHFW, in the past 24 hours, 1,15,736 new cases, 59,856 recoveries and 630 deaths. Currently, the total number of active cases in the country are 8,43,473.

