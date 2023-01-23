Rahul Gandhi Bats For Jammu And Kashmir Statehood As Congress Insults Forces Again

Rahul Gandhi said there is no bigger issue than restoration of full statehood in Jammu and Kashmir and the Congress party will use its full power to achieve the same. Gandhi was speaking at a rally as the Bharat Jodo Yatra marches through Jammu. "There is no issue bigger that the restoration of statehood in J&K. Congress will use its full power to get statehood reinstated in J&K," the Congress leader said.

Rahul Gandhi's statement came on the same day former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh stirred controversy after he made disparaging comments aimed at the Indian Armed Forces and the Centre over the surgical strikes in 2016 seeking evidence that the attacks indeed took place.

Congress insults armed forces again

Digvijaya Singh, speaking in Jammu, said, "They talk about the surgical strike saying we killed so many people. But they gave no evidence, no proof. They are ruling by speaking lies."

Questioning the Centre, Singh said, "Pulwama has become a centre of terrorism, every vehicle is checked there. There a vehicle comes from the wrong direction. Why was it not checked? The vehicle was checked and soon it collided with the CRPF van and 40 of our CRPF were martyred. Till date, they have not presented any information in the Parliament and in front of the people."

BJP’s strong reply to Congress

Responding to the comments of Congress leaders, the BJP lashed out at the party for insulting the army, the public and the nation. Hitting out at the grand old party, BJP's national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said the actual motive behind Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra is to break the unity of India.

"It is the character of the Congress party to make irresponsible statements to remain in the limelight, but if you speak against the Indian Army, this country will not tolerate it," the BJP spokesperson said.

Further reacting to the constant attacks of Congress on the Centre over the abrogation of Article 370, Bhatia stated that tourism in J&K has spiked by 3.5 times and terrorism is down 30 per cent. "Rahul Gandhi ji has taken the oath of the Constitution but has never read it . He should tell the country his stand on Article 370,” he said.