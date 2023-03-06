Rahul Gandhi Cambridge Rant: From Backing BBC To Insulting Martyrs And Indian Democracy

Rahul Gandhi, Congress' stalwart leader is facing the brunt of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the former's controversial remarks during his United Kingdom visit wherein he raised questions over India's democracy. From alleging that the structures of Indian democracy are under “brutal attack” to claiming that the Indian government using Israeli spyware Pegasus to snoop into his phone, here are Gandhi's all controversial remarks that he said in the United Kingdom.

Rahul rakes up Pegasus claims intelligence officers warned him

Speaking at an event at Cambridge University, Gandhi claimed that Pegasus was there in his mobile phone and intelligence officers even warned him to be careful while speaking on the phone as his calls were being recorded.

"I had Pegasus on my phone. A large number of politicians had Pegasus on their phones. I have been called by intelligence officers who told me, ‘Please be careful about what you are saying on the phone because we are sort of recording the stuff’. So this is the constant pressure that we feel. Cases on the opposition. I have got a number of criminal liable cases for things that should under no circumstances be criminal liable cases," Rahul said.

Rahul insults to Pulwama martyrs

At Cambridge University, the Wayanad MP also insulted the martyrs of the Pulwama attack by calling the terrorist a 'Car Bomber' implying that it was a car blast and not a terror attack. While showing a picture as part of the presentation at Cambridge, the Congress leader said, "In this picture, that's me putting flowers on the spot where 40 soldiers were killed by a car bomb some years back. Kashmir is a so-called violent place."

Basic structure of Indian democracy under 'brutal attack': Rahul Gandhi

Rahul reiterated his claim that Indian democracy is under attack while interacting with reporters in London. Earlier at Cambridge, he alleged that constraints were being put on the country's Parliament, press, and Judiciary, claiming that democracy is under attack.

Speaking to reporters at the India Insights event organised by the Indian Journalists’ Association (IJA) in London, Rahul Gandhi said, "The reason the (Bharat Jodo) yatra became necessary is that the structures of our democracy are under brutal attack... The media, the institutional frameworks, the judiciary, Parliament is all under attack and we were finding it very difficult to put the voice of the people through the normal channels."

Rahul backs BBC, says 'Suppression of voice across the country'

At the IJA event, the Congress leader backed the British Broadcaster BBC against the tax surveys conducted at the latter's office in Mumbai and Delhi. He alleged that the action against the BBC in India was an example of the "suppression of voice across the country”.

"The BBC has found out about it now, but it has been going on in India for the last nine years non-stop. Everybody knows that journalists are intimidated, they are attacked and threatened. The journalists who toe the line of the government are rewarded. So, it’s part of a pattern and I wouldn’t expect anything different... If the BBC stops writing against the government, everything will go back to normal. All the cases will disappear," he said.

Gandhi expressed regret that democratic sections of the globe, including the US and Europe, had failed to realise that a "large chunk of democracy has come undone".

Rahul sees no democracy in India

While interacting with reporters at the IJA event, Gandhi said, "How would you react if democracy suddenly disappeared in Europe, you will be shocked and say that’s a massive blow to democracy. How would you react if a structure three and a half times Europe suddenly went non-democratic (referring to India) that’s happened already? That's not going to happen in future, that's already happened."

"But there is no reaction. There are reasons for there being no reactions. There is trade and money and stuff like that but the India democracy is a public good and looking at the democratic structure, it is the single biggest public good," he added.