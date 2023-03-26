Dis'Qualified MP: Realisation Dawns On Rahul Gandhi's Twitter Bio

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday updated his Twitter handle's bio section and titled himself a 'Dis'Qualified MP.' He was disqualified on March 24 as a Member of Parliament (MP) after he was convicted in a criminal defamation case over his 'all thieves have Modi as their surname' remark. The Twitter bio of former Wayanad MP, now reads, "This is the official account of Rahul Gandhi | Member of the Indian National Congress | Dis’Qualified MP."

The Congress leader was disqualified from Lok Sabha following after his conviction on March 23 and announcement of two-year jail term by the Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Surat in a defamation case. Following his disqaulification, Rahul Gandhi is no longer a Lok Sabha MP from Kerala's Wayanad.

The notification for the disqualification of the Waynad MP reads, "Consequent upon his conviction by the Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Surat, in C.C./18712/2019, Shri Rahul Gandhi, Member of Lok Sabha, representing the Wayanad Parliamentary Constituency of Kerala, stands disqualified from the membership of Lok Sabha from the date of his conviction, i.e. 23 March 2023, in terms of the provisions of Article 102(1)(e) of the Constitution of India read with Section 8 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951."

Rahul Gandhi slams Centre

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday held a press conference at AICC headquarters and levelled up his attack on the BJP-led Central government. He said, "I have said many times that democracy is being attacked in the country. We can see examples of this each day. I asked questions in the Parliament regarding the relationship between PM Modi and Adani".

He also highlighted that he was not allowed to speak in the parliament as the house refused to entertain him. He also brought back the Adani issue and said, "We will keep fighting for democracy and raising questions on Adani's issue. "My speech made in Parliament was expunged, and later I wrote a detailed reply to the Lok Sabha Speaker. Some ministers lied about me, that I sought help from foreign powers. But there is no such thing I have done. I will not stop asking questions, I will keep questioning the relationship between PM Modi and Adani".