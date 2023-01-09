Rahul Gandhi Compares ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ To Swayamvar Of Draupadi In This Bizarre Analogy

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday compared the Bharat Jodo Yatra to Draupadi's Swayamvar in epic Mahabharata. Gandhi who was interacting with the media was asked about the takeaway at the end of his Bharat Jodo Yatra, to which the Wayanad MP recalled a Mahabharata tale of Draupadi Swayamvar saying that the idea of Yatra is similar to Arjuna's focusing on hitting fish's eye.

Speaking to the media about 'what will be the takeaway at the end of the Bharat Jodo Yatra', Rahul Gandhi said, "When Arjuna was hitting the eye of the fish (during the Swayamvar of Draupadi), did he announce what he will do after hitting the eye? He did not. There is a meaning to the story. It is there in Gita also. You do your work. What has to happen, will happen. Don't focus on the outcome. This is the thinking of Yatra. After the Yatra, there will be more programmes of the party, which will continue, and then you will get your answer."

The Congress leader also said, "We are seeing this yatra as Tapasya. We love this country's people and want to walk with them. The aim of the Yatra is personal. The aim of this Yatra is to make people listen to the true voice of the country. I can’t speak on the political benefits or loss."

Arjuna knew the purpose, wasn't clueless like 'Yuvraj': BJP slams Rahul

Taking to his Twitter, in charge of Bharatiya Janata Party's Information and Technology Department, Amit Malviya took a dig at Rahul Gandhi over the latter's bizarre analogy. "The problem is when you quote the Mahabharata and don’t know the context, you end up like Rahul Gandhi," the BJP leader said.

"Arjun was at a swayamvar sabha to prove himself worthy of marrying Draupadi, for which he had to aim for the eye of the fish. He knew the purpose and wasn’t clueless like Yuvraj," Malviya added.