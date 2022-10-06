Rahul Gandhi Confronted As Congress Insults President Murmu; 10 Questions Get Empty Look

As Congress continues with its tirade against the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, Republic Media Network confronted Rahul Gandhi on Thursday, October 6. On its 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', the former President of Congress when asked about the comments of leader Udit Raj, kept mum and continued with his padayatra.

Republic: Mr Rahul, one of your leaders has called the President 'deaf and dumb' Republic: Mr Rahul, will you react? Rahul Gandhi: **silent**

Republic confronts Rahul Gandhi on Udit Raj's shocking comment against President Droupadi Murmu; Vadra-Congress silent. Tune in to watch #LIVE here- https://t.co/pJdhfom7Rz pic.twitter.com/nMCA1rArMH — Republic (@republic) October 6, 2022

Udit Raj criticises President Droupadi Murmu

Reacting to President Murmu's 'salt produced in Gujarat is consumed by all Indians' statement in a recent address in Gujarat, Udit Raj reacted on Twitter on October 5. "No country should get a President like Droupadi Murmu Ji. Sycophancy also has its limits. She said that 70% of people eat salt from Gujarat. If you live life by eating salt yourself, you will know," he wrote on Twitter, and sparked a controversy.

Bearing the heat from all across for disrespecting the chair of the President, Udit Raj on October 6 uploaded another tweet, saying, "My statement as regard to Draupadi Murmuji is mine & nothing to do with Congress. Her candidature & campaign were in the name adivasi, it doesn’t mean she is no longer adivasi. My heart cries that when SC/ST reach to higher position, they ditch their communities & become mum."

My statement as regard to Draupadi Murmuji is mine & nothing to do with Congress.Her candidature & campaign were in the name adivasi, it doesn’t mean she is no longer adivasi. My heart cries that when SC/ST reach to higher position, they ditch their communities & become mum. — Dr. Udit Raj (@Dr_Uditraj) October 6, 2022

On similar lines, in a video message, he said, "I am an SC/ST representative, I am fighting for them. She is also considered a representative of Adivasis. During the (presidential election) campaign, it was all over 'Adivasi, Adivasi', and of course, it is not an insult at all to the President of India, it is my cry, it is my feeling that when the member of the SC/ST get the position, they become deaf and dumb. Why did they become like that, they must answer."

