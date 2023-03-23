Rahul Gandhi Conviction: Cong Stages Rail Roko In Tamil Nadu, MLAs Protest Outside Assembly

The Congress staged a rail roko in Kumbakonam and Virudhachalam in Tamil Nadu while party lawmakers resorted to a "black band" protest in front of the State Assembly here on Thursday condemning the sentencing of party leader Rahul Gandhi in a defamation case.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin said he spoke to "brother" Rahul Gandhi and conveyed his solidarity. He accused the BJP of trampling democratic rights.

"It's highly deplorable & unprecedented that a leader like Thiru @RahulGandhi is convicted for a comment which he himself said it was not made with blameworthy mind," he said in a tweet.

"BJP's targeting of opposition parties has now landed in trampling of democratic rights and such atrocities will see its end. I spoke with brother #RahulGandhi and conveyed my solidarity. I'm confident that justice will win ultimately!" Stalin said in another tweet.

The Congress found support from actor-politician Kamal Haasan. "Rahulji, I stand by you during these times! You have seen more testing times and unfair moments. Our Judicial system is robust enough to correct aberrations in dispensation of Justice. We are sure, you will get your justice on your appeal of the Surat Court’s decision! Satyameva Jayate!! @RahulGandhi #MakkalNeedhiMaiam," the Makkal Needhi Maiam founder said in a tweet.

TNCC chief K S Alagiri, on a personal visit to Kumbakonam, resorted to a sudden rail roko, along with some party functionaries, at the railway station as news spread about a Surat court pronouncing its verdict on Gandhi in the criminal defamation case over his "Modi surname" remark.

"There was no direct reference to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Gandhi's election campaign. He had made a passing reference to those having a common surname," Alagiri later told reporters. He slammed the BJP government at the Centre for branding all those who opposed Modi as anti-nationals.

Alagiri, later boarded the Cholan Express to reach Chennai. Party cadres staged a rail roko in Virudhachalam, too.

A Surat court in Gujarat sentenced Rahul Gandhi to two years in jail in a criminal defamation for his Modi surname remark in the 2019 general election campaign in Karnataka in a case filed against the Wayanad MP by BJP legislator and former Gujarat minister Purnesh Modi. The Congress leader was granted bail and given a month's time to respond.

Meanwhile, party MLAs led by Congress Legislative Party leader K Selvaperunthagai staged a sudden agitation in front of the Tamil Nadu Assembly here sporting black bands on their foreheads. They raised slogans condemning the Central government. Legislators Ruby Manoharan, J G Prince, and S Vijaya Dharani were among those who participated. The sudden protest caused some commotion in the area.

Taking potshots at Alagiri's agitation, BJP state chief K Annamalai sarcastically remarked in a tweet: "TN Congress chief Thiru KS Alagiri, generally a spokesperson of the DMK, jumped into a protest after Rahul Gandhi was handed 2 years imprisonment by a Gujarat court. The number of media personnel covering this protest exceeds the number of people protesting." Annamalai posted a video of the TNCC chief and three others staging a protest on a railway track.