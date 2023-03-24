Rahul Gandhi Conviction: Jairam Ramesh Targets Nadda, Says ‘defending Lalit, Nirav Modi’

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Friday, March 24, lashed out at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda for his remarks against Rahul Gandhi following his conviction by a Surat court in a defamation case. Defending Rahul Gandhi, he said Nadda is defending scam accused fugitives Nirav and Lalit Modi. Ramesh also demanded an investigation into the alleged irregularities in the Adani group companies.

Nadda had attacked Rahul Gandhi through a series of tweets on the various personal remarks that Rahul Gandhi made against PM Modi. This was in response to the conviction of the former Congress president in a 2019 criminal defamation case by a court in Surat on March 23. The Wayanad MP had passed defamatory comments against the Modi surname during a rally prior to the Lok Sabha general elections in 2019.

JP नड्डा हमेशा की तरह तथ्यों को तोड़ मरोड़ कर पेश कर रहे हैं और बदनाम करने की राजनीति कर रहे हैं। वे ऐसा करके नीरव मोदी और ललित मोदी का बचाव कर रहे हैं। इस सच को सामने आना ही था और अब आ गया है। आपकी ईमानदारी के लिए धन्यवाद नड्डाजी। अब कृपया अडानी पर भी थोड़ी ईमानदारी दिखाएं। — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) March 24, 2023

Jairam Ramesh attacks JP Nadda

“JP Nadda as always is distorting facts and doing politics of defamation. By doing this they are defending Nirav Modi and Lalit Modi. This truth had to come out and now it has. Thank you Naddaji for your honesty. Now please show some honesty on Adani too,” said Jairam Ramesh, chief of communication and publicity for the Congress party. He was replying to the BJP Chief Nadda’s swipe at Rahul Gandhi. The former union Minister said Rahul’s remarks shows his ‘casteist mindset’.

By comparing OBC communities to thieves, Mr. @RahulGandhi has shown a pathetic and casteist mindset. However, his latest tirade is not surprising. For the last many years he has always reduced levels of political discourse. Let me explain how in the thread below. 👇🏻 — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) March 24, 2023

Nadda stated Rahul Gandhi has regularly reduced the level of political discourse, “By comparing OBC communities to thieves, Mr. @RahulGandhi has shown a pathetic and casteist mindset. However, his latest tirade is not surprising. For the last many years he has always reduced levels of political discourse. Let me explain how in the thread below,” said Nadda. Even the Congress party didn’t agree to the ‘Chowkidar Chor hai’ comment by Rahul added Nadda, So much for Chowkidar Chor Hai that neither Congress leaders nor Congress allies appreciated this deep slander against PM @narendramodi. Infact, this issue was also taken up in CWC where the senior Congress leaders even supposedly expressed their unhappiness on it.”

The Wayanad MP has a strong dislike for the people of the lower caste Nadda said, “Mr. @RahulGandhi calls the entire OBC community thieves. He gets a flak in the Courts but he refuses to apologise thus showing how deep rooted his hatred for OBCs is. The people of India did not forgive him in 2019…in 2024 the punishment will be more severe.”