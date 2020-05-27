'Yeh Bhaiya Bataiye Ki Vaccine Kab Aayegi?': Rahul Gandhi's Question To Top Health Expert

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi spoke to Professor Ashish Jha, a globally recognised public health professional, in his latest interaction in the on-going series of dialogues with globally recognised experts in various fields on tackling COVID-19.

'A vaccine will come by next year'

Rahul Gandhi asked Professor Jha in Hindi "Yeh bhaiya bataiye ki vaccine kab aayegi? (Brother, tell me when a vaccine will be developed?) to which the latter replied, "Three vaccines are showing promising results. These are from America, China and Oxford. For now, they all seem promising -- may be one of them or all turn out to be effective. I am confident that the vaccine will be available by next year. India has to prepare a plan on how to avail vaccines for its population."

"Yeh bhaiya bataiye ki vaccine kab aayegi?," Rahul Gandhi to public health expert Prof Ashish Jha, to which Jha says, "I am very confident a vaccine will come by next year". pic.twitter.com/xBUb6zLXKI — ANI (@ANI) May 27, 2020

Rahul Gandhi while speaking to Professor Jha said that he has asked some bureaucrats that why the testing numbers are low? He added by saying, "Their point is that if you push testing numbers high you frighten people more. You build a much more frightening narrative. This is unofficially what that they say."

The Congress leader said he feels that "we will have a new world after this virus" and "balance of power between China and the United States will change post-COVID-19." Gandhi said that coronavirus operates at two levels -- healthcare and attacking the globalised structure.

"The most vulnerable COVID-19 places are nerve centres of globalisation. I feel we will have a new world after this virus. I also think it going to reshape Europe. Balance of power between China and the US will be changed. Like 9/11 was a new chapter, this is a new book," Gandhi said.

Rahul Gandhi also spoke to Professor Johan Giesecke, the famous Swedish epidemiologist and the video of the conversation was released on the former Congress president's YouTube channel.

Here is the full interaction:

(With ANI inputs)