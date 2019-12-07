CONTROVERSIAL: Rahul Gandhi Decries PM Modi, Calls India "rape Capital Of The World"

In an attempt to decry PM Modi for the offenses against women in the country, Rahul Gandhi labeled India as the 'rape capital' of the world. Addressing a public rally in Kerala's Wayanad, the senior Congress said that the global nations are questioning India's ability to protect women. The statement comes amid an unfortunate upward trend in crimes against women and a nation-wide furor over multiple rape cases.

Rahul Gandhi, who is currently on a visit to his constituency in Kerala, raised another Unnao case, wherein a now-expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar has been accused of rape. Stirring the issue, the former Congress chief questioned PM Modi's silence over the same. "India is known as the rape capital of the world. Foreign nations are asking the question of why India is unable to look after its daughters and sisters. A UP MLA of BJP is involved in the rape of a woman and the Prime Minister does not say a single word," Rahul Gandhi said.

READ| Congress Leader Adhir Ranjan talks about the Hyderabad encounter

Addressing a rally in Kerala's Sulthan Bathery earlier on Saturday, Rahul Gandhi accused the Prime Minister of the rise in crimes against women. Listing the increasing violence against Dalits, minorities, and women, he said it was because PM Modi believes in violence. The Congress leader's comment comes a day after the Unnao rape victim passed away because of a cardiac arrest, succumbing to burn injuries in New Delhi.

"You have seen the increase in violence across the country. Lawlessness, crimes against women - every day we read about some woman being raped, molested thrashed. Violence and hatred being spread against the minorities, thrashing of Dalits - there is a reason for this dramatic increase. There is a reason for the break down of institutions, people taking law into their own hands - because the man running this country believes in violence and indiscriminate power," he said.

READ| Rahul Gandhi blames PM for rise in crime against women, says 'Modi believes in violence'

Unnao victim death

After battling for life in Delhi's Safdarjung hospital, the Unnao rape victim who was set ablaze while on her way to a court hearing on Thursday morning died at 11:40 PM on Friday night. A day before, the 23-year-old was airlifted from Lucknow to Delhi. In a tweet, Rahul Gandhi condoled the death of the rape victim.

He said, "The sad and heart-wrenching death of Unnao's innocent daughter, I am angry and shocked at the incident which embarrassed humanity. Another daughter succumbed to justice and security. In this hour of grief, I express my condolences to the suffering family."

READ| Congress' Priyanka Gandhi blames UP govt for not giving security to Unnao victim