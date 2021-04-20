Rahul Gandhi Demands Centre Transfer Money To Migrants As Delhi Lockdown Triggers Exodus

As a 6-day long lockdown came into force in Delhi on Tuesday, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi claimed that it was the responsibility of the Centre to deposit money into the accounts of the migrant labourers who were leaving the national capital. A familiar sight of migrant exodus from 2020 was seen at various points of Delhi on Monday as CM Arvind Kejriwal announced a lockdown in order to arrest the spread of the COVID pandemic, with the daily wage labourers crowding at the Anand Vihar bus station to get a ride back home. Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi asked if the Centre, that was allegedly 'blaming the public for the spread of COVID', would aid the migrant workers returning to their homes by providing them direct financial relief.

The Congress leader has previously targeted the Centre for having hung the migrant workers out to dry during the first wave of the pandemic in 2020 and had hit out at the PM Modi-led government for imposing an 'unscientific lockdown'. Large number of migrant labourers were seen making their way to their respective homes via foot and other available transport earlier in 2020 in the absence of public transport services in the initial days of the lockdown that was imposed after March 2020. While bus services was organised for the migrant labourers in the previous year, no such facilities were arranged this year leading to all COVID norms going for a toss as the migrant labourers thronged at bus stations in order to return to their home states.

"Migrants are on the move again. In this situation, it is the responsibility of the Central government to deposit money in their accounts. But will a government that is blaming the people for spreading COVID-19 take such a step?" Rahul Gandhi asked after Kejriwal's lockdown caused another fresh exodus.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced a complete 6-days lockdown from 10 pm on April 19 to April 26, 5 am. The Delhi Chief Minister said, "Everything will remain shut except all essential services during these 6 days." Stating that during these 6 days of lockdown, the Delhi government will work to improve the medical facilities in the National Capital, the Chief Minister requested the people to stay calm and follow all COVID-19 appropriate behaviour.

Stating that everything will remain shut in the National Capital, the Delhi CM said that all essential services, food services and medical services will be allowed. Speaking about the gatherings like marriage, he said, "Weddings can be held with a gathering of only 50 people and e-passes will be issued separately." As per new orders issued by the Delhi government, gyms, malls and movie halls will remain shut. Speaking about the migrant labourers, Kejriwal with folded hands requested the labourers to not leave the city as this is a small lockdown. Stay in Delhi, he added.