Rahul Gandhi Demonising RSS Schools Legitimises Pak Terror; He Must Visit Shakas: BJP, VHP

After former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday in an interview with Kaushik Basu alleged that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is attacking the higher education institutions in the country through their schools and likened them to "madrasas used by radical Islamists in Pakistan", several political leaders across political parties have reacted to his remark.

Rahul's demonisation of RSS panned

Calling the Gandhi scion 'foolish', BJP MP Rakesh Sinha told Republic TV, "I am convinced that he is foolish. He is insulting the Indian people and legitimizing Pakistan jihad with his statement. He just creates controversy to stay in news. There is a serious crisis in their party as 23 Congress leaders (referring to the G23) are criticizing Congress. To divert from such a thing he is doing this."

Former J&K Deputy CM and BJP leader Kavindra Gupta said, "Nationalist ideology people at constitutional posts being targeted is wrong. Being Nationalist seems bad for Congress."

Congress leader BK Hariprasad supported the former Congress president and said, "I cannot comment on his emergency statement (that it was a 'mistake'), but what Rahul ji has said about RSS is right, they are trying to topple the entire fundamental principle of freedom struggle which is what Rahul Gandhi meant."

VHP's Alok Kumar furiously criticized Rahul's comment and stated, "Rahul Gandhi has compared the Sarasvati Shishu Mandirs with the terrorist-producing Madrassas in Pakistan. The statement is dishonest and false. Sarasvati Shishu Mandirs provide quality education to millions of Indian children all over the country. They provide an education that instills in them respect for the country, a good human value system, makes them responsible citizens, and equips them with the knowledge that they can use for a good life. It is for this reason that they are preferred over the govt or costly public schools. "

Kumar added, "I am surprised that Rahul Gandhi is in the habit of making statements that only please the Pakistanis or the Chinese and are against the national interest. Such irresponsible statements are the reasons for the continuing decline of the Congress party. I condemn the statement."

BJP leader Ram Kadam has also hit back at Rahul and said, "Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who usually stands with our enemy countries like Pakistan and China has now given a statement that just like extremism and terrorism is being taught in Pakistan's madrassas and he is comparing them with RSS. Rahul Gandhi has lost his mental balance. RSS is an organization that talks about nationalism and talks about the development of the country. If he doesn't understand the difference between extremism and nationalism, then he should visit the Shakhas of RSS. He will get to know about it."

Madhya Pradesh Minister Vishvas Sarang said, "Rahul Gandhi wants to disrespect the pride of the nation by making such remarks on the international platform. This shows your frustration. Rahul Gandhi you don't have that ''aukat' and ''haisiyat'' to question RSS."

While speaking to Republic TV, Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi lashed out at Rahul and said, "Attacking RSS and Modi has become a fashion from them, this is leading to their demolition."

