EAM Jaishankar: 'Rahul Gandhi Did Not Send Army To China Border But PM Modi'

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar, in a veiled attack on Congress' Rahul Gandhi over the China issue, said that it was Prime Minister Narendra Modi who sent the Indian Army to the Line of Actual Control (LAC) not the former grand old party president.

In conversation with ANI Editor-in-Chief Smita Prakash, Jaishankar replied to Rahul Gandhi's allegation that the Central government is "silent" on the China issue.

"If we were being accommodative, who sent Indian Army to LAC? Rahul Gandhi did not send it, Narendra Modi sent it. We have today, the largest peacetime deployment in our history on China border. See I said China- C-H-I-N-A," Jaishankar said.

On BBC's documentary on Prime Minister and George Soros's comment, the EAM said, "Why suddenly there is a surge of reports and attention and views. Were some of these things not happening earlier? Do you have to make a documentary? Many things happened in Delhi in 1984, why don't we see a documentary on that?"

"Do you think the timing is accidental? I don't know if election season is started in Delhi and India or not but for sure it has started in London and the world," he added.

92-year-old George Soros on Thursday sent shockwaves in the Indian political scene saying Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's fates are entwined and alleged that Modi was not a "democrat."

Meanwhile, BBC recently aired a two-part documentary, "India: The Modi Question", on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the 2002 Gujarat riots. The government had called it a "propaganda piece".