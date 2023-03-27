Ass Running Horse Race: Hardeep Singh Puri Stings Oppn Amid Protests Over Rahul Removal

Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification from the parliament and the resultant protests by the Congress and other opposition parties have also invited flak from the ruling BJP. Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri in response to the black clothes stirs by the opposition said they need to evaluate their actions and that the Congress leader has been convicted by the court and the battle has to be fought on a legal platform.

“You are getting an ass to run a horse's race. They really need to do some serious introspection. Lines on propriety, what is acceptable in political discourse, the legal system,” and further added the Congress should contest the disqualification by taking the legal route rather than protesting, “He (Rahul Gandhi) has been convicted by a court and then there are automatic procedures and to bring in this kind of melodramatics, the people of India will judge them for what they are. Democracy is about the executive, legislature, and Judiciary and if the court's action, fight them in the court and then you are invoking Mahabharat and Savarkar, kya ho raha hai ye? (Sic),” said Union Minister Puri.

#WATCH | On Opposition's protest over disqualification of Rahul Gandhi, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri says, "...You are getting an ass to run a horse's race...They really deserve to do some serious introspection...People of India would judge them for what they are...Fight… pic.twitter.com/2Yjq3ybcWG — ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2023

Earlier today another union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat addressed a press conference and attacked the Congress and said the Gandhis are not above the law and they in spite of the opportunity given by the court to apologise remained defiant, "Despite being given an opportunity by the Court to tender an apology, out of arrogance he considered this an insult. After sentencing, the manner in which Congress questioned the Court, judiciary and the judge, makes it clear that the party, party's leadership & leaders don't believe in Constitution & judiciary," he said.

Congress stir in black attire inside and outside parliament

Earlier today amid unruly scenes after the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi, speakers in both houses adjourned the proceedings. The Congress MPs and other workers came in black attire to protest the suspension of Rahul Gandhi and also demand a JPC probe in the Adani case. Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) conducted a meeting at the CPP office in New Delhi today to discuss the strategy after the suspension of Rahul Gandhi.

Congress MP Pramod Tiwari targeted the Centre and said, “When we speak in Parliament, they don't let the House function. When we speak outside, they take a decision that leads to disqualification. When we sit in protest in black clothes in front of these black-hearted people who butcher democracy, I'll show them my black watch & tell them that your time is up & democracy would come to the country after 2024. The opposition would form the Govt with a 3/4 majority.”

