Rahul Gandhi Disqualification: Plea Filed In SC Challenging Automatic Removal Under RPA

A plea has been filed in Supreme Court contesting the automatic disqualification of elected legislative body representatives upon conviction. The petition filed in the apex court challenges the constitutional validity of Section 8(3) of the Representatives of People's Act, 1951.

According to the plea filed by social activist Aabha Muralidharan, automatic disqualification under Section 8 (3) of the Representatives of People's Act, 1951, is arbitrary and illegal, and therefore it seeks direction that automatic disqualification under said section be declared as ultra vires of the Constitution of India. Notably, this development comes a day after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was declared disqualified from Lok Sabha membership after a court in Surat convicted him in a defamation case.

Rahul Gandhi disqualified

On Friday, Congress former chief Rahul Gandhi was disqualified as MP from the Lower Hous of Parliament, following his conviction in the 'Modi surname' defamation case.

"Consequent upon his conviction by the Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Surat in C.C./18712/2019, Shri Rahul Gandhi, Member of Lok Sabha representing the Wayanad Parliamentary Constituency of Kerala stands disqualified from the membership of Lok Sabha from the date of his conviction i.e. 23 March 2023 in terms of the provisions of Article 102(1)(e) of the Constitution of India read with Section 8 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951," Lok Sabha Secretariat said in a statement on Friday.

What is Section 8(3) of RPA 1951?

According to Section 8(3) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, a person convicted of any offence and sentenced to imprisonment for not less than two years [other than any offence referred to in subsection (1) or sub-section (2)] shall be disqualified from the date of such conviction and shall continue to be disqualified for a further period of six years from his release.

In addition to this, it is pertinent to mention that the top court ruled in Lily Thomas vs Union of India on July 10, 2013, stated that "any MP, MLA, or MLC who is convicted of a crime and given a minimum of 2 years' jail, loses membership in the House with immediate effect." Section 8(4) of the RPA, 1951, which gave elected officials three months to appeal their conviction, was declared "unconstitutional" by the apex court.