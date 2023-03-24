Rahul Gandhi Disqualified As Lok Sabha MP After Conviction In Criminal Defamation Case

Rahul Gandhi, the Congress MP from Kerala’s Wayanad, had been disqualified from Lok Sabha following his conviction and two-year jail term by the Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Surat in a defamation case.

“Consequent upon his conviction by the Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Surat in C.C./18712/2019, Shri Rahul Gandhi, Member of Lok Sabha representing the Wayanad Parliamentary Constituency of Kerala stands disqualified from the membership of Lok Sabha from the date of his conviction i.e. 23 March, 2023 in terms of the provisions of Article 102(1)(e) of the Constitution of India read with Section 8 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951,” a notification by the Lok Sabha secretariat said.