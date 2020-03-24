'I Am Feeling Sad, Because This Was Completely Avoidable': Rahul Gandhi On Coronavirus

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday expressed 'sadness' over the outbreak of the Novel Coronavirus which has spread across the globe. Taking to Twitter he stated that it was "completely avoidable". He further added that they should have taken the threat seriously.

I am feeling sad, because this was completely avoidable. We had time to prepare. We should have taken this threat much more seriously and have been much better prepared. #CoronavirusPandemic https://t.co/dpRTCg8No9 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 24, 2020

Rahul Gandhi had been foretelling doom about the Coronavirus since Feb 12, without any advice apart from that the government wasn't acting on it.

The Corona Virus is an extremely serious threat to our people and our economy. My sense is the government is not taking this threat seriously.



Timely action is critical.#coronavirus https://t.co/bspz4l1tFM — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 12, 2020

The Coronavirus Crisis

In India, over 500 confirmed cases of the virus have been reported. Along with it, ten deaths have been reported till now. Out of all the states, Maharashtra has crossed a total of 100 positive cases becoming the highest number of cases detected in the country. Numerous states have announced lockdowns till at least March 31, suspending all public transport services and non-essential services. The state governments were advised to issue appropriate orders to allow only essential services to operate in the 75 districts which have reported confirmed cases or casualties related to COVID 19.

Meanwhile, presently, there are around 382,057 confirmed cases of COVID-19 which has led to the death of around 16,568 people. Meanwhile, around 102,501 have reportedly been recovered. The hardest-hit region, after China, is Italy, Iran and South Korea, where the number of cases is rising by the hour.

