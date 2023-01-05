Rahul Gandhi Fearmongers Agniveers, Says 'You Will Be Kicked Out After 4 Years'

Congress former president Rahul Gandhi has fearmongered Agniveers over Centre's defence recruitment scheme Agnipath and said that the Agniveers would remain unemployed after the 4 years of training.

Addressing a rally in his Uttar Pradesh leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Baghpat, Rahul Gandhi said, "The youth used to wake up at around 4 in the morning and they used to run. They used to dream about going to the border and protecting the country and the tricolour. Earlier the youth used to serve in the Army for 15 years and get a pension but Narendra Modi ji said that keep the pension aside, and let do this-- train for 6 months, hold the gun, stay for 4 years, then kick you out and you will be unemployed. This is new India."

"But when the youths said that they did not like it and when they took to the streets, Modi ji said that if your photo is taken (during the protest), you will not get a government job. BJP's policy is to scare youth, farmers, and labourers," the Wayanad MP added.

'It's unfortunate': Former Defence officials on Rahul Gandhi's remark Agnipath scheme

Speaking to Republic, Indian Army's Colonel (retired) Rohit Dev said, "It is very unfortunate that people of this stature and holding the responsibility as parliamentary and making such loose and irresponsible comments. I am quite sure that as a member of the committee on defence matters and also an MP, this person knows what the government is doing in the backdrop. I am hopeful that he is aware of the letter which was taken out during teh planning for Agniveer was done, in which more than 18 departments were directly addressed... The railway ministry, the home ministry, the shipping ministry, etc and all have been given guidelines to incorporate how should they absorb the Agniveers."

Slamming the Congress leader, he said, "They try to demean and belittle the efforts that have been made to carry the country ahead."

On the other hand, Brigadier (retd) Hemant Mahajan of the Indian Army said, "What Rahul Gandhi is saying is completely wrong. What he must understand is that there are two important issues. First, the soldier’s age has to be kept young. Because younger the soldier, physically he is better off fighting in high altitude areas and various other difficult areas... The second issue is that technology is changing at a very fast speed. And it is generally accepted that younger people understand technology much better."