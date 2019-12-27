Rahul Gandhi Forecasts Mass Bribery Outcome To NRC & NPR; Shares 'money Trail'

Launching a blistering attack on the Modi government, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi said the proposed National Register of Citizens and National Population Register exercises are like "tax on poor people" which will be plagued by corruption. Addressing reporters outside Raipur airport, Gandhi alleged that the exercise is meant to take money from the poor and fill the pockets of "15-20 individuals". He also slammed the government over the poor performance of the economy which he said is a fallout of the demonetization of high-value currency notes in 2016.

READ | Cong's Sandeep Dikshit Attacks Police Force, Says "more Than Half Of Them Are Corrupt"

Tax on poor, window for corruption

"Whether it is NPR or NRC, it is a tax on poor people of India. Demonetization was a tax on poor people. You go to the bank, deposit money but don't withdraw it. And all the money went to those 15-20 individuals. This (NPR and NRC) is the same thing. A poor person will go to a government officer, show him their papers, bribe the officer if the name is wrong and all these crores of rupees will go into the pockets of those 15 individuals," Rahul Gandhi said. The Wayanad MP added that the poor are wondering what did they got after reeling under severe economic distress.

READ | 'RSS's PM Lies To Bharat Mata': Rahul Gandhi

'PM clueless on economy'

Referring to recent data suggesting that the unemployment rate in India has spiked to the highest level in near 45 years, Gandhi said that the Modi government is not able to address these critical issues. "First, India and China were considered the fastest-growing economies. Now the world is talking about violence in India, insecurity of women and high unemployment. But Narendra Modi is now clueless, though he used to joke about it earlier."

READ | Ex-Cong MP Tells Party Workers To Keep Petrol Ready To "set Everthing On Fire" During Stir

READ | Gandhi-Vadras To Go Hammer And Tongs On 134th Congress Foundation Day; Here's The Plan