Rahul Gandhi Gets White Tiger As B'day Gift; Karnataka Youth Congress Adopts Zoo Denizen

The Karnataka Congress unit has come up with a unique birthday gift for former Congress president Rahul Gandhi as its members adopted a white tiger at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Zoological Park in Bellary district on Saturday. Members of the Indian Youth Congress in the Bellary rural district adopted a white tiger from the zoo for a period of one year until June 18, 2022. A donation of Rs 1,00,000 has also been made to the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Zoological Park in the name of the Indian Youth Congress for Rahul Gandhi's birthday.

On Rahul Gandhi's birthday, the Bellary Rural Youth Congress has adopted a white tiger in the Vajpayee Wildlife Sanctuary, under the chairmanship of the Youth Congress Local Committee Chairman Sidhu Hallegowda

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday turned 51 with party leaders and workers wishing him on his birthday, which he has decided not to celebrate in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. Rahul Gandhi was born to Rajiv Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi on June 19, 1970, in Delhi. The Delhi Congress has decided to observe the day as "Sewa Diwas" and is distributing face masks, medicine kits and cooked meals free of cost to the poor in the national capital. The National Students' Union of India (NSUI), the Congress’ students’ wing, is organising a free vaccination camp to mark the occasion, while the Youth Congress is distributing free ration to the needy in Delhi.

Chief ministers M K Stalin (Tamil Nadu), Arvind Kejriwal (Delhi), Hemant Soren (Jharkhand), Conrad Sangma (Meghalaya), Amarinder Singh (Punjab), Ashok Gehlot (Rajasthan) and Bhupesh Baghel (Chhattisgarh) and Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Madhya Pradesh) wished Rahul Gandhi on Twitter. The Punjab chief minister said that he was proud of the Congress leader’s hard work and his abiding commitment to serve the people of the country. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Union Minister for Roads, Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari also extended birthday wishes to the Wayanad MP. Some state Congress committees are observing the day by distributing ration and other essentials at no cost to the poor and the needy.