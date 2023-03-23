Rahul Gandhi Guilty: What Is The 'Modi Surname' Defamation Case All About? | 7 Points

Rahul Gandhi was held guilty in a 2019 defamation case by the Surat district court Thursday. He was sentenced to two years in jail and a fine of Rs 15,000 was imposed on him. The Congress leader has secured bail. While the grand old party has claimed political vendetta, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said the Congress is struggling because of Rahul Gandhi. While a political war of words has begun, here is what the 'Modi surname' defamation case is all about.

All about 2019 criminal defamation case against Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi made the alleged remarks while addressing a rally at Kolar in Karnataka ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections where he said, "How come all the thieves be it Nirav Modi, Lalit Modi or Narendra Modi have a common surname?"

A complaint was lodged by BJP MLA and former Gujarat minister Purnesh Modi under sections 499 (defamation) and 500 (Punishment for defamation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

In his complaint, the BJP MLA stated that Rahul Gandhi's statement defames the entire Modi community. Purnesh Modi has asserted that Rahul Gandhi, being a well-known leader and a public figure should be cautious, especially during the polls.

The lawyer for the complainant, BV Rathod, argued that video proof like CDs and pen drives containing the materials on Gandhi's Kolar speech established that he did indeed make the Modi surname remarks.

Gandhi's lawyer has argued that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and not MLA Purnesh Modi, should have been the complainant in the case because the PM was the main target of Gandhi's speech.

On March 22, the Surat district court found the Wayanad MP guilty and sentenced him to two years in jail imposing a fine of Rs 15,000.

The court also granted him bail for 30 days, allowing him to appeal the decision.

BJP and Congress react to verdict

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju responded to the court's verdict, "I will see the details of the order before I make any remark. Whatever Rahul Gandhi says it always affects Congress party and the entire nation in a negative way. Some Congress MPs told me that because of his attitude, Congress is suffering".

While Congress leader Lokesh Jindal said, "The entire nation is watching how the ruling government is frustrated and rattled by the opposition. The parliament was first stalled on the remark that was made on foreign soil. Then it came down to Bharat Jodo Yatra and now this judgement. All these actions are not going to stop Rahul Gandhi or the Congress party."