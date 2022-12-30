'Rahul Gandhi Had Broken Cordon &...': Delhi Police On Congress' Security Breach Charge

After the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) hit back at Congress on its allegation of security breaches in former party president Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', the Delhi Police’s security, traffic, and special branch units have now submitted reports to the Home Department citing that Rahul Gandhi had broken the security cordon and had violated rules.

According to sources, the Delhi police officials were present during the Yatra in casual clothes. Rahul Gandhi was himself seen breaking the cordon, police have alleged. According to sources, the report submitted to Home Affairs Ministry stated that Gandhi did not follow the security protocol and that there were complete security arrangements.

'Rahul Gandhi broke security protocol on several occasions': CRPF

The response from the CRPF was sent late on December 28 night after Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal sent a letter to Home Minister Amit Shah alleging that Rahul Gandhi's security was compromised during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in the national capital, and accusing it of "completely" failing to control the swelled crowd and maintain a perimeter around the Z+ category protectee.

Rubbishing Congress' claim, CRPF said, "Security arrangements made for the protectee works fine when the protectee himself adheres to the laid-down security guidelines. It may be pointed out that during visits of the protectee, the required security arrangements are made by the CRPF in coordination with State police/ security agencies as per guidelines... Delhi leg of Bharat Jodo Padyatra for 24th December 2022, Advance Security Liaison (ASL) involving all stakeholders was conducted on 22.12.022. All security guidelines have been strictly followed and Delhi Police has informed that sufficient deployment of security personnel was made."

However, the officials alleged that on several occasions, violations of laid-down guidelines on the part of Rahul Gandhi have been observed and this fact has been communicated to him from time to time. For instance, since 2020, there have been 113 “violations” observed and duly communicated, the officials said.

Notably, the route of the grand old party's pan-India foot march 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Delhi on December 24 was 23 kilometres long.