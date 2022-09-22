Not About Winning Elections? Rahul Gandhi Says Congress President An 'ideological Post'

With the date of the presidential polls of Congress nearing, Rahul Gandhi shed his pearls of wisdom for the to-be electee to the post on Thursday. Addressing a press briefing in Kerala, the parliamentarian reiterated that the election was for a 'historic position that defined a particular view of India'.

"Congress president is an ideological post. You represent a set of ideas, a belief system and vision of India," the Gandhi scion said. His statement came after the Congress hinted that he would not be contesting the election despite the state units in Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Odisha, Jharkhand, Haryana, and Jammu and Kashmir passing resolutions backing the Wayanad MP for the post.

Congress presidential election on October 17

On Thursday, Congress issued a notification for the party president poll, setting the ball rolling for electing the successor to the longest-serving chief Sonia Gandhi. According to the notification issued by the party's central election authority chairman Madhusudan Mistry, the process for filing nominations for the election will be held from September 24 to 30. The scrutiny of the nomination papers would take place on October 1, while the last date of withdrawal of nominations would be October 8. Polling, if required, will take place on October 17. The counting of votes and the declaration of results would be on October 19.

After over two decades, the Congress is set to see a contest for the post of party chief. The party last saw a contest for the post in November 2000. Jitendra Prasada had lost to Sonia Gandhi in 2000, and she has since been the President, barring the two years between 2017 and 2019 when Rahul Gandhi took over.

Speculation is rife that Gandhi family loyalist and Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and G23 leader Shashi Tharoor might fight the election to the post.