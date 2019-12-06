WATCH: In Kerala, Rahul Gandhi Has Yet Another Tryst With Translator

The former President of Congress party, Rahul Gandhi while speaking at the inauguration of a school building in Wayanad had a brief conversation with his translator on the stage. This happened as the student was translating Rahul Gandhi’s English speech into Malayalam and she got stuck in a few places. Consequently, Rahul Gandhi started speaking slowly so that she could translate smaller patches faster.

Rahul Gandhi’s brief conversation with his translator

While he was giving a speech at a school in Wayanad, Rahul Gandhi stopped in between and told the people on the stage, “She is uncomfortable, let her try, I’ll go slowly”. Later, he told his translator to not worry. As soon as he said this the crowd cheered the girl and she spoke up again. After a while, when the translator got stuck in the middle again, Rahul Gandhi asked her to translate “Even I was like this when I first spoke in front of the crowd and this is normal. You should not worry”.

Read: Young student turns translator for Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad

Rahul Gandhi in his speech said that a lot of children in India don’t get the kind of school building that you children are getting. He attacked the “Government in Delhi” to encourage privatisation in education. He said that “every child in India and Kerala should be able to go to such school”.

Read: Cases against me are like medals on my chest, says Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi finds a volunteer amongst the crowd

Rahul Gandhi, while he was at another school in Wayanad, Kerala on Thursday asked if any of the students would like to volunteer, in order to translate his speech. He said, "Is there any student who would like to translate what I am saying?" Gandhi asked. A girl lifted her hand and was promptly asked by the congress leader to come to the stage. The young student without any hesitation climbed onto the stage and translated Gandhi's speech into Malayalam without any trouble. After successfully translating the speech the student said that she never thought she would get such an opportunity.

Read: Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi interacts with children

Read: 'Arrogant': Rahul Gandhi lashes out at Nirmala Sitharaman for 'I don't eat onions' remarks