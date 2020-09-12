Rahul Gandhi Hits Out At Govt's 'well Planned Fight' Against COVID; Lists 4 Repercussions

Hitting out at the PM Modi-led BJP Government over the Coronavirus crisis in the country, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday put out a 4-point list of the repercussions of the pandemic, calling them a result of the 'well-planned fight' against COVID by the Centre. Quoiting the fall in GDP, the job losses, rise in stressed loans, and the rising cases in the country, Rahul Gandhi took a sarcastic jibe at the Government saying that for them and the media 'sab changa si' (everything was alright).

Earlier this week, predicting yet another 'doomsday' for India, former Congress President Rahul Gandhi had compared the nation to a 'ship going nowhere'. He had also called the lockdown 'a death sentence' for the poor saying that 'finished' jobs and small businesses. Citing the Boston Consulting Group (BCG) model, the Centre's Empowered Group 1 revealed that the series of lockdowns had saved a maximum 2.1 lakh lives and averted nearly 70 lakh cases and 54,000 deaths during the early months of the viral spread of infection.

Modi Govt’s ‘well-planned fight’ against Covid has put India in an abyss of:



1. Historic GDP reduction of 24%

2. 12 crore jobs lost

3. 15.5 lac crores additional stressed loans

4. Globally highest daily Covid cases & deaths.



But for GOI & media ‘sab changa si’. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 12, 2020

Lower than expected fatality rate

Yesterday the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) shared the results of the serological survey that it conducted in the country revealing that India missed nearly 64 lakh cases in the first three months of the pandemic, starting from March. According to the ICMR findings, the COVID-19 fatality ratio shows that the percentage of deaths due to Coronavirus is way lower than the 1.7% figure, keeping this in mind. Simply put, the infection seems to be killing far fewer people in India than the official estimates.

A total of 95,551 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported across the country in the past 24 hours, of which 74% active cases are from the nine-most affected states, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday. The total number of active cases across India now stands at 9,43,480 while the number of deaths has reached 76,271. The three most affected states, as per the Health Ministry, are Maharashtra, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh which account for 4,60,692 active cases amounting to 48.8% of the total active cases in the country.

