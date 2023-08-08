Rahul Gandhi In Wayanad Next Week, BJP Asks How Long Has He Lived In Constituency

With Rahul Gandhi set to visit his constituency in Wayanad, Kerala on August 12 and 13, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) KJ Alphons asked how many days has the Congress leader stayed in his constituency. Rahul Gandhi's visit to Wayanad comes after his membership of the Lok Sabha was restored Monday after the Supreme Court stayed his conviction in the criminal defamation case against him. A Gujarat court had convicted Gandhi in the case and sentenced him to two years of imprisonment thereby disqualifying him from Parliament.

Speaking to Republic, the BJP leader said, "I am happy that he is back in Parliament. My question is, an MP should be living in his constituency. How many days has he lived in Wayanad? This is big news in the media that he is going to Wayanad, instead of which the news should be Rahul Gandhi is visiting Delhi from his constituency of Wayanad."

When Gandhi makes his visit to Wayanad, Congress leaders in Kerala are expected to make a big showing.

Congress MP KC Venugopal said on X (formerly Twitter): "On 12-13 August, Rahul Gandhi will be in his constituency in Wayanad! The people of Wayanad are elated that democracy has won, their voice has returned to Parliament! Rahul ji is not just an MP but a member of their family!"