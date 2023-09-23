Rahul Gandhi Is Like 'Ramlila Artiste': Haryana Minister Vij Mocks Cong Leader

A day after Rahul Gandhi was seen donning the porters' uniform and carrying luggage on his head, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij Friday said the Congress leader is like a "Ramlila artiste" who has to play multiple roles.

Vij said that some Ramlila committees are short of artistes and an actor has to play multiple roles. "Rahul Gandhi ji is like a Ramlila artiste. He sometimes is seen sowing crops, sometimes driving tractors and trucks and sometimes he sells vegetables..," Vij told reporters in Ambala when asked about Gandhi wearing a coolie's (porter's) trademark red shirt and lifting luggage on his head. Gandhi on Thursday interacted with porters at the Anand Vihar railway station in Delhi and sought to know their problems. He was also seen wearing the porters' uniform and lifting luggage on his head

The former Congress chief has been interacting with various sections of society from mechanics to students, asserting that his Bharat Jodo Yatra, which he undertook from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, continues with these interactions. On the women's reservation bill which has been passed by the Parliament, Vij said the Narendra Modi government is committed to empower women.

Vij also took on the Congress, saying during their time they were never serious about providing reservation to women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies.