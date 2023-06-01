Rahul Gandhi Is Lying: BJP Slams Congress Leader’s ‘phone Tapping’ Accusations In US

Bhartiya Janta Party leader and former Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad slammed Rahul Gandhi on Thursday for insulting India on an international stage in the US. Hitting out at the Congress leader for making remarks against the Indian government on foreign soil, the BJP leader responded on Rahul Gandhi’s phone-tapping accusation on the Centre and said, “He (Rahul Gandhi) is lying.

Addressing the press conference, Prasad said, “The matter also went to the Supreme Court. In fact, the apex court also said that those who are feeling that their phones are being tapped should submit their mobile phones to the expert committee. But, he (Rahul Gandhi) did not dare to submit his phone.”

“Whenever, Rahul Gandhi is given an opportunity to prove his allegations right, he runs away from the situation and never faces it,” he added.

Rahul Gandhi reiterates phone tapping accusation

Reiterating the accusation that the Indian government is tapping his mobile phone using pegasus, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that he is no more worried about the software now. Speaking at an event addressing the Silicon Valley-based startup entrepreneurs, Rahul stated that he knows that his phone is being tapped, Rahul jokingly looked at his phone and said, "Hello! Mr Modi" on his phone.

"I presume my iPhone is being tapped. You need to establish rules with regard to the privacy of data information as a nation and also as an individual," he said, adding, "If the nation is interested in tapping the phone, then this is not a battle worth fighting. I think whatever I do and work, is available to the government.”

In addition to this, Rahul Gandhi stirred a massive controversy by attacking the BJP-led central government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on foreign soil by insulting the new Parliament and the sacred Sengol. Addressing the Indian diaspora at the 'Mohabbat ki Dukaan' event in San Francisco, the Gandhi scion slammed the Indian government over the inauguration of the new Parliament and Sengol installation claiming that it was a 'drama' to divert people from the real issues.