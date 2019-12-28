Rahul Gandhi's 'Chaddiwalas' Attack At RSS Gets Furious Response From BJP MP Sinha

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Rakesh Sinha on Saturday, December 28, slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his 'Chaddiwallas' comment while addressing a rally in Assam. Speaking to Republic TV, Sinha said, "As far as Rahul Gandhi is concerned, he is unaware of basic things in Indian politics. Does he know what NPR means? NPR was started by the Congress government during the UPA regime."

He further added, "But as far as Rahul Gandhi is concerned, the kind of foul language he has been using for the last few years, this shows that he has been trying to degrade the culture of Indian politics. Indian politics is contributed by people like Sampurnanand, Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Lal Bahadur Shastri, Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar. Nobody has used such foul languages. We have differences and confrontations with each other."

'Mainstream language of Cong party'

Speaking about Rahul Gandhi's comment, Sinha added, "But for the first time in Indian politics during the UPA regime of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, the foul language has become the mainstream language of Congress party. This is a matter of concern that he is representing a party which has ruled this country for decades. He is also holding a higher position in the party. And him, trying to use this language represents that he is trying is encourage his party workers to use foul language and uncultured behaviour. This is unacceptable in Parliamentary democracy."

According to Sinha, Rahul Gandhi is "betraying" the secular democracy for which our constitution and our people stand. He said, "We are united people of the country. Rahul Gandhi needs to learn many things in Indian politics."

Read: WATCH: Rakesh Sinha's view on PM speaking on 2010 Ayodhya verdict

Rakesh Sinha's Twitter post

The BJP MP on Saturday took to Twitter and slammed Rahul Gandhi and accused him of trying to incite violence among the non-BJP forces in Assam.

By using foul and violent language against BJP government in Assam and @RSSorg ,@RahulGandhi has been trying to incite violence among non BJP forces. His uncivilised and uncultured articulation shows new low of the @INCIndia . — Prof Rakesh Sinha (@RakeshSinha01) December 28, 2019

Read: KL Rahul pokes fun at Suniel Shetty after recreating iconic moment from 'Hera Pheri'

Rahul Gandhi's controversial comment

Rahul Gandhi, while addressing a rally in Guwahati, Assam, attacked the ruling Narendra Modi government at the Centre. He said that the Prime Minister has been dividing the country, but the country, especially the people of Assam will not allow it to be run by a few 'chaddiwallas - a derogatory reference to the Khaki of the RSS.

The Wayanad MP said, "We will not allow the BJP and the RSS to attack the history, culture, language of Assam. Assam will not be run by Nagpur. The RSS 'chaddiwallas' will not run Assam. The people of Assam will run the state right from here."

Read: In Assam, Rahul Gandhi launches derogatory attack at RSS and their uniforms

Read: Panel to assess property damage during anti-CAA protests in Muzaffarnagar