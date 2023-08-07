Rahul Gandhi Likely To Get Official Bungalow After Restoration Of Lok Sabha Membership

In a massive win for the Congress party, the Lok Sabha Secretariat on Monday (August 5) issued a new order revoking the suspension of Rahul Gandhi from Parliament after the recent Supreme Court order staying his conviction in a 2019 defamation case over 'Modi surname' remark.

Rahul was disqualified as Lok Sabha MP on March 23, after a Gujarat sessions court convicted him in the defamation case and sentenced him to two years in jail. Under the provisions of Article 102(1)(e) of the Constitution of India and Section 8 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, a punishment for two years and above automatically disqualifies a lawmaker.

After facing a massive setback from Gujarat High Court which upheld the session court's order, Rahul Gandhi received major relief from the Supreme Court on August 4. The apex court stayed his conviction in the 2019 defamation case and noted that the trial judge of a Surat court had not provided sufficient reasons for imposing the maximum sentence of two years.

Paving way for his return to the Parliament, the Lok Sabha Secretariat in an official order, said, "In view of the order dated August 4 of the Supreme Court of India, the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi under provisions of Article 102(1)(e) of the Constitution of India read with Section 8 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, has ceased to operate subject to further judicial pronouncements"

What next for Rahul Gandhi?

Along with his Lok Sabha return a day ahead of the no-confidence motion debate against the ruling NDA government, Rahul Gandhi will also step back again into his official residence in Delhi that was allotted to him for his election as a Member of Parliament from the Wayanad constituency in Kerala in 2019.

Since 2004, Rahul Gandhi's official MP residence was in the national capital - 12, Tughlaq Lane bungalow. The Congress leader, however, had to vacate the residence on April 22, a month after his conviction and disqualification as a Lok Sabha member.

On Twitter, when Rahul Gandhi vacated his official residence, the Congress Party said, "This country is the home of Rahul Gandhi. Rahul resides in the hearts of people. Rahul whose relationship with the public is unbreakable. Some see in him their son, some brother, some their leader... Rahul belongs to everyone and everyone belongs to Rahul. This is the reason why today the country is saying- Rahul ji, my house-your house."