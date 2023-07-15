Rahul Gandhi Moves SC Against Guj HC Refusing To Stay Conviction In ‘Modi Surname’ Case

Rahul Gandhi petitioned the Supreme Court seeking to overturn the Gujarat High Court's decision to maintain his conviction in the criminal defamation case involving his remark about the 'Modi surname'. Republic has exclusively accessed the copy of Gandhi's plea to the top court. According to the plea, a battery of senior advocates including Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Prashanto C Sen, Harin P Raval and RS Cheema, will appear for the former Congress president.

Notably, Gandhi’s eligibility to serve as a Lok Sabha MP was suspended as a result of the conviction in the case. According to the copy of Rahul Gandhi's plea to the Supreme Court in which he has requested Interim Relief, he wrote:

It is therefore most respectfully prayed that this Hon’ble Court may graciously be pleased to: Grant an ad-interim ex-parte stay of the Order dated 07.07.2023 passed by the Hon’ble High Court of Gujarat in Criminal Revision Application No. 521 of 2023; and an adinterim stay of conviction of the Petitioner in 18712 of 2019 during the pendency of this Special Leave Petition and the Appeal therefrom, if any. 183 Pass such other order as are deem fit and proper in the interest of justice and equity.

The petition contests the ruling of a lower court in Gujarat that found Rahul Gandhi guilty of defamation and sentenced him to two years in prison for his comments made during the 2019 Lok Sabha election campaign.

The Gujarat High Court had refused to grant a stay on conviction of the Congress leader, stating that Rahul Gandhi had "breached the modesty" and displayed "moral turpitude" in his remarks.

Gujarat HC mentioned Savarkar

On July 14, Gujarat High Court Justice Hemant Prachchhak dismissed Rahul Gandhi's request for a stay of judgement in a criminal defamation case related to his remark about the "Modi surname," noting that the Congress leader has "several FIRs registered against him for making irresponsible statements."

Observing that Rahul Gandhi was already the subject of 10 criminal prosecutions across India, Justice Prachchhak especially referred to the Cambridge University event when Rahul Gandhi made comments about Vinayak Damodar Savarkar.

"He (Rahul Gandhi) was trying to stay the conviction on absolutely non-existent grounds. It is a well-settled principle of law that staying of conviction is not a rule, but an exception, resorted only in rare cases. Disqualification is not only limited to MP, MLAs. Moreover, as many as 10 criminal cases are pending against the applicant," the High Court stated.

Rahul Gandhi's defamatory comment

Prior to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Rahul Gandhi reportedly made the comments while speaking at a rally in Kolar, Karnataka. He was quoted as asking, "How come all the thieves, whether it be Nirav Modi, Lalit Modi, or Narendra Modi, have a common surname?"

Following this remark, BJP MLA and former minister for Gujarat Purnesh Modi filed a complaint under Sections 499 (defamation) and 500 (punishment for defamation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).