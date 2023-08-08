Rahul Gandhi Must Apologise To Nation In Lok Sabha: BJP On China-funded Media Scandal

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday relied on a New York Times report to allege Congress' connection in the massive Chinese funding scandal that hit Indian media. Union Minister and BJP MP Anurag Thakur asked Congress MP Rahul Gandhi to apologise to the nation in Lok Sabha today for supporting the Chinese funding to media news portal NewsClick.

While speaking to reporters, the BJP MP said, "All I would like to say that Congress ka haath 'NewsClick' ke saath, 'NewsClick' ke upar China ka haath. Rahul Gandhi should apologise to the nation and say how did Rajiv Gandhi Foundation take money from China and where did it use this. He should apologise that China funds NewsClick, so why did he support it?"

He further asked the Congress MP to clarify who are the people who provided the funding and what was the compulsion that Congress backed 'NewsClick. "Did the entire story trigger when Sonia Gandhi got China invite to the Olympics?" Thakur added.

At the heart of the NYT investigative report, it's alleged that the 'web' of Chinese government propaganda has been sown through various funding seedlings across media companies worldwide, and in India, the report revealed that Newsclick sprinkled its coverage with Chinese government talking points,' in addition to a Beijing link to funding. Along with serious questions on foreign funding for Indian Media, the NewsClick media portal has been also alleged for having ties with the Chinese Government.

'NewsClick global web of propaganda'

The BJP MP, earlier on Monday, August 7, addressed the massive Chinese funding scandal and said, "India has been telling the world for a long time that NewsCick is also a dangerous global web of propaganda. Congress, China and NewsClick are all linked by an anti-India umbilical cord."

He slammed Rahul Gandhi for backing the Indian media portal which is linked to the Chinese government, and said, "Chinese goods are clearly visible in Rahul Gandhi's fake 'Mohabbat ki Dhukan'. Love for China was visible and propaganda against India was done from foreign land and also through foreign news agencies... There was an agenda- these people used to run anti-India and break India campaigns."

NewsClick clarifies allegations

In response to alleged Chinese funding to Indian media, NewsClick responded to the Republic Media Network's questions. The NewsClick Editor-in-Chief said, "The issues to which your questions relate are sub-judice before the courts in India. We respect the sanctity of the legal process and do not intend to indulge in a media trial. That said, we wish to confirm that the allegations being made against us by certain political actors and sections of the media are misleading, unfounded and without basis in fact or law."

Neville Roy Singham, an American millionaire and reportedly part of a nexus of global media funding, has financed NewsClick as per the investigative report of the New York Times. He financed the media news portal, that sprinkled its coverage with Chinese government talking points,” as per the report. The reported parent company of Newsclick is PPK Newsclick Studio Private Limited.