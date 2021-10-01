Rahul Gandhi Must Take Top Chair Or Step Aside: Kurien Bats For Permanent Congress Chief

Speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network, senior Congress leader and former Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha PJ Kurien said that the attack on Kapil Sibal's residence is 'deplorable' and asserted that party leadership should answer his views and 'not suppress dissent.'

"The action is condemnable. Violence is not the way of Congress and we are a democratic party. Congress needs both youth and seniors," Kurien said, " There is a feeling among senior leaders that they are being sidelined."

'Young leaders are also leaving congress'

Not only seniors, Kurien pointed, young leaders are also leaving congress. "There is dissatisfaction among both youth and senior leaders," he said adding that Congress leadership should do consultation and take all stakeholders into confidence.

He reiterated that G23 leaders demand a full-time Congress president. "The permanent president is a must," Kurien said suggesting that if Rahul Gandhi cannot take the party's top chair then anyone else can take it. Notably, Rahul Gandhi resigned as Congress President after the 2019 Lok Saba election debacle. Since then, Sonia Gandhi is the interim president.

The G-23 is a group of 23 Congress leaders who demand 'structural changes', election to CWC at both national and state level, full-time leadership at the helm, institutional leadership mechanism and the formation of an independent Election Authority.

No transparency in Congress: Ajay Singh

Another G23 leader Ajay Singh said that there is no transparency in the Congress party and nobody knows the decisions are being taken. He said that leadership should be more transparent in the party. He further said that the suggestions by the G23 group should be taken into consideration.

Protest outside Kapil Sibal's house

Kapil Sibal on Wednesday urged the Congress High Command to hold elections to elect the party president and the Congress Working Committee. "In our party at the moment, there is no president. So we don't know who is making these decisions. We know and yet we don't know," the senior leader said.