Rahul Gandhi On European Tour With A Focus To Sway Indian Diaspora And EU Parliamentarians

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, currently on a week-long tour of Europe, arrived in Brussels on September 7. The purpose of his visit, as stated by the Congress party, is to engage with the Indian Diaspora and meet with European Union (EU) lawyers representing various European nations. The itinerary for this European sojourn is being coordinated by the 'Indian Overseas Congress'.

Accompanying Gandhi on this trip is telecom entrepreneur Sam Pitroda, who is slated to participate alongside Gandhi in a series of events across different European countries. The Congress party has also indicated that reinstated MP is scheduled to meet with select businessmen and conduct a media interaction in Brussels. Additionally, he plans to travel to Paris for meetings with French lawmakers. His final destination before returning to India will be Norway, where he is expected to engage with the country's parliamentarians in Oslo.

Earlier in the day, Gandhi shared a video from his Bharat Jodo Yatra on X, commemorating the first anniversary of the initiative. In his caption, he reflected on the yatra's monumental impact, remarking, "Crores of steps towards unity and love of Bharat Jodo Yatra have become the foundation of a better tomorrow for the country." He further pledged, "The journey continues—till hatred vanishes, till India unites. This is my promise!"

This foreign tour marks a significant milestone for Congress leader , as it is his first since his reinstatement as a Congress Member of Parliament by the Lok Sabha. This reinstatement followed the Supreme Court's stay on his conviction in the Modi surname remark defamation case. Earlier this year, the Wayanad MP undertook a visit to the United States, where he engaged with the Indian community, participated in a lecture program at Stanford University, and held various other meetings. In March, he also visited the UK and was actively involved in several programs.

Gandhi is expected to conclude his European tour and return by September 12, a day after the culmination of the G20 Summit. The national capital is preparing to host the G20 Summit on September 9 and 10, which will witness the participation of leaders from prominent nations including the US, UK, Australia, China, among others. Noteworthy officials from the European Union, along with 14 heads of international organisations, are slated to be in attendance at this high-profile event.

(With ANI inputs)