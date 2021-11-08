Rahul Gandhi Posts Obscure Charge As French Report Alleges Rafale Deal Kickback During UPA

After a new report by a French portal alleged kickbacks to a middleman in the Rafale multi-role fighter deal negotiations during the UPA government (2007-12), Congress President Rahul Gandhi has attacked the Centre, claiming 'earlier Augusta was corrupt and now the BJP got washed clean in the laundry' with an #RIPlogic hashtag.

It is unclear what Rahul Gandhi's obscure tweet reflects, as the needle of answerability appears to point at the Congress, as it comes at a time when French portal Mediapart alleged that aircraft manufacturer Dassault Aviation paid at least 7.5 million euros in 'secret commission' to a middleman during the negotiations of the deal to secure the sale of Rafale jets during the 2007-2012 period.

During the Congress-led UPA government, the negotiations were on for 126 Rafale jets with 108 jets to be manufactured in India by HAL under license, which never happened as the NDA government finalised an inter-governmental deal to buy 36 multirole fighter jets after coming to power. Then Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar had termed the UPA's deal untenable.

Middleman was paid at least 7.5 mn euros during UPA tenure: Report

According to the report, Dassault had allegedly paid one Sushen Gupta's Mauritius-based company Interstellar technologies during the 2007 to 2012 period when the deal was being negotiated. The company received at least 7.5 mn euros from Dassault aviation. The payment was allegedly dia via 'Overbilled IT contracts' from the French planemaker. Notably Gupta's same company 'Interstellar Technologies' was also allegedly used for kickbacks in the AugustaWestland Chopper Scam and is now under the ED and CBI scanner.

The report states, "It involves offshore companies, dubious contracts and “false” invoices. Mediapart can reveal that detectives from the Central Bureau of Investigations (CBI), and colleagues from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) have had proof since October 2018 that French aviation firm Dassault paid at least 7.5 million euros (equivalent to just under 650 million rupees) in secret commissions to middleman Sushen Gupta. Yet it has decided not to pursue the affair and has not begun an investigation".

Reacting to the report, BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya told Republic that "These kickbacks were paid from 2004 to 2013 and the kickbacks involved is approximately 14.6 million euro. Sushen Gupta, who was an intermediary, is under investigation by Indian agencies. Therefore it could be seen that UPA was in constant negotiations with Dassault and they were trying to secure as many kickbacks as they could but it could not eventually close the deal. Thereafter, NDA came and scrapped the original deal on the table and got a government-to-government contract with France."

'Rahul Gandhi, who made Rafale the centrepiece of his opposition, was he hurt because his personal financial interests were compromised?': BJP IT Head Amit Malviya on #TheRealRafaleScam as a French agency report makes massive claims of kickbacks during UPA govt pic.twitter.com/7pE6jpFWug — Republic (@republic) November 8, 2021

He added that "Rahul Gandhi, who made Rafale the centrepiece of his opposition, was he hurt because his personal financial interests were compromised."